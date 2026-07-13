Strange Bedfellows
Strange Bedfellows
After signing the Declaration of Independence in July 1776, John Adams, Ben Franklin, and Edward Rutledge traveled together to meet General Howe in hopes of ending the war. Spending the night at an inn before that fateful meeting helped our forefathers see just who and what they were fighting for.
Chickasaw Civic Theatre
$15
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Jul 26, 2026.
Event Supported By
Chickasaw Civic Theatre
1-251-457-8887
chickasawcivictheater@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Chickasaw Civic Theatre
chickasawcivictheater@gmail.com
Chickasaw Civic Theatre
801 Iroquois StChickasaw, Alabama 36611
12514578887
chickasawcivictheater@gmail.com