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Strange Bedfellows

Strange Bedfellows

After signing the Declaration of Independence in July 1776, John Adams, Ben Franklin, and Edward Rutledge traveled together to meet General Howe in hopes of ending the war. Spending the night at an inn before that fateful meeting helped our forefathers see just who and what they were fighting for.

Chickasaw Civic Theatre
$15
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Jul 26, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Chickasaw Civic Theatre
1-251-457-8887
chickasawcivictheater@gmail.com
http://cctshows.com

Artist Group Info

Chickasaw Civic Theatre
chickasawcivictheater@gmail.com
cctshows.com
Chickasaw Civic Theatre
801 Iroquois St
Chickasaw, Alabama 36611
12514578887
chickasawcivictheater@gmail.com
cctshows.com