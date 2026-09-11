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USA Faculty Trumpet & Horn Recital

USA Faculty Trumpet & Horn Recital

Dr. Peter Wood, trumpet, and Jodi Graham Wood, horn, will present a USA Faculty Brass Recital on Thursday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. The Woods will collaborate with USA faculty pianist Dr. Robert Holm in this performance.

USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
$5-8
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music

Artist Group Info

Peter Wood
pwood@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
Mobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music