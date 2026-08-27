USA Fall Choral Concert
USA Fall Choral Concert
USA's Concert Choir & University Chorale will present their Fall Choral Concert on Tuesday, October 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Dr. Micah Bland will conduct the Concert Choir, while the University Chorale will be conducted by Dr. Laura M. Moore.
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
$5-8
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
Artist Group Info
Laura Moore
lauramoore@southalabama.edu
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts CenterMobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu