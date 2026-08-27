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USA Fall Choral Concert

USA Fall Choral Concert

USA's Concert Choir & University Chorale will present their Fall Choral Concert on Tuesday, October 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Dr. Micah Bland will conduct the Concert Choir, while the University Chorale will be conducted by Dr. Laura M. Moore.

USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
$5-8
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music

Artist Group Info

Laura Moore
lauramoore@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
Mobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music