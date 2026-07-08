USA Health GO Run 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run

Lace up for the 19th Annual GO Run and support innovative care and lifesaving advancements for gynecologic oncology at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute. The 5K Race will start at 8 a.m. and the 1-Mile Fun Run will start at 9 a.m on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Hancock Whitney Stadium. All proceeds support early detection, prevention and treatment advancements at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute. Special thanks to the Catranis Family Foundation for supporting GO Run as the presenting sponsor for more than a decade. Register online and become a sponsor at usahealthsystem.com/gorun