USA Health Partners in Healing

USA Health will host Partners in Healing, a fundraising event honoring first responders, healthcare professionals, community leaders and philanthropic supporters who help make lifesaving trauma and burn care possible across the Gulf Coast. Proceeds will support planned renovations to the Arnold Luterman Regional Burn Center at University Hospital, the region's only Level I Trauma Center.

Guests will hear inspiring stories of survival, resilience and recovery while helping raise funds to modernize the Burn Center and enhance care for patients and families.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.