USA Jazz Ensemble Fall Concert
USA Jazz Ensemble Fall Concert
The USA Jazz Ensemble will perform their Fall Concert on Thursday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. The full jazz band and various combos will be playing pieces by Jazz greats from years gone by, as well as high-energy newcomers to the genre. The Jazz Ensemble is directed by Dr. William Petersen.
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
$5-8
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
Artist Group Info
William Petersen
wpetersen@southalabama.edu
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts CenterMobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu