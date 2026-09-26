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USA Octubafest Concert

USA Octubafest Concert

The USA Tuba-Euphonium Ensemble will present an Octubafest Concert on Wednesday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Pieces performed on this program will feature transcriptions for tuba-euphonium ensemble as well as works written originally for all sizes of tuba choirs. This concert will include "Ignition" by Kevin Day, the third movement from Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4, and "Four Seasons" by Miho Hazuma. USA's Tuba-Euphonium Ensemble is directed by Dr. Clayton Maddox.

USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
$5-8
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music

Artist Group Info

Clayton Maddox
claytonmaddox@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
Mobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music