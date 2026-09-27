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USA Opera Theatre presents "A Fight at the Opera"

USA Opera Theatre presents "A Fight at the Opera"

USA Opera Theatre will present "A Fight at the Opera" on Friday, November 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 8 at 3:00 p.m. Both events will take place in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall, directed by USA faculty Dr. Thomas Rowell and Dr. Megan Zuhowski.

USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
$5-8
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music

Artist Group Info

Thomas Rowell
trowell@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
Mobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music