USA Percussion Ensemble Fall Concert
USA Percussion Ensemble Fall Concert
The USA Percussion Ensemble will present their Fall Concert on Monday, October 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Pieces performed on this program will feature works for seemingly innumerable percussion instruments, and as tradition dictates, the Jaguar Drum Line will join the ensemble outside by the Laidlaw fountain for the close of the concert. USA Percussion is led by music faculty Dr. Brian Nozny and Matthew Greenwood.
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
$5-8
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
Artist Group Info
Brian Nozny
bnozny@southalabama.edu
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts CenterMobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu