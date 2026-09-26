USA Percussion Ensemble Fall Concert

The USA Percussion Ensemble will present their Fall Concert on Monday, October 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Pieces performed on this program will feature works for seemingly innumerable percussion instruments, and as tradition dictates, the Jaguar Drum Line will join the ensemble outside by the Laidlaw fountain for the close of the concert. USA Percussion is led by music faculty Dr. Brian Nozny and Matthew Greenwood.

