USA Symphony Band Concert
USA Symphony Band Concert
The University of South Alabama Symphony Band will present the first concert of "An Evening of Band Music" on Thursday, October 1, at 6:30 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Dr. Robert D. Abend will conduct the Symphony Band in a program featuring Malcolm Arnold's Prelude, Siciliano, and Rondo, along with additional works.
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
$5-8
06:30 PM - 07:15 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
Artist Group Info
Robert Abend
robertabend@southalabama.edu
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts CenterMobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu