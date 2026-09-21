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USA Trombone Choir Fall Concert

USA Trombone Choir Fall Concert

The USA Trombone Choir will present Fall Concert on Thursday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Pieces performed on this program will feature transcriptions for trombone ensembles as well as works written originally for choirs of this low brass instrument. USA's Trombone Choir is directed by Dr. Danny Alford.

USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
$5-8
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music

Artist Group Info

Danny Alford
jdalford@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
Mobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music