Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 4
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Having trouble tuning into BBC World Service? We’re on it and working to get it back up ASAP!

USA Wind Ensemble "An Evening of Band Music"

USA Wind Ensemble "An Evening of Band Music"

The University of South Alabama Wind Ensemble will present the second concert of "An Evening of Band Music" on Thursday, October 1, at 7:30 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Dr. William H. Petersen will conduct the Wind Ensemble in this program.

USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
$5-8
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music

Artist Group Info

William Petersen
wpetersen@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
Mobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music