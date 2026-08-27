USA Wind Ensemble "An Evening of Band Music"
USA Wind Ensemble "An Evening of Band Music"
The University of South Alabama Wind Ensemble will present the second concert of "An Evening of Band Music" on Thursday, October 1, at 7:30 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Dr. William H. Petersen will conduct the Wind Ensemble in this program.
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
$5-8
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
Artist Group Info
William Petersen
wpetersen@southalabama.edu
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts CenterMobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu