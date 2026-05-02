Yaleo - Ultimate Santana Experience Comes to The Merry Widow in Mobile, AL
Yaleo - Ultimate Santana Experience Comes to The Merry Widow in Mobile, AL
Join Yaleo – The Ultimate Santana Experience: From Woodstock to the World is a nationally touring live music production making a special stop at The Merry Widow in Downtown Mobile on June 5th before continuing on to Huntsville.
This is not a traditional tribute act. Yaleo combines world-class musicianship with audience interaction and fan participation, creating an immersive live experience unlike a typical concert. Audiences become part of the show while reliving the legendary music and cultural impact of Carlos Santana.
From Woodstock-era classics like Soul Sacrifice and Black Magic Woman to iconic hits such as Smooth and Maria Maria, the production celebrates decades of music that continue to connect generations.
Merry Widow
20.00
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Dotfilmz LLC
3104240106
yaleosantana@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Yaleo - Ultimate Santana Experience
yaleosantana@gmail.com
Merry Widow
51 S Conception St.Mobile, Alabama 36602
+1 (251) 378-8020
251songwritersessions@gmail.com