Zero to Pi: Setting Up Your First Raspberry Pi

Join us for the first session of Track 2 of June Makers Month!

Turn a tiny Raspberry Pi into a fully functional computer in this beginner-friendly, hands-on workshop designed for new makers, tinkerers, and future Linux users.

Whether you just picked up your first Raspberry Pi or have been meaning to learn what all the hype is about, this class will walk you through everything you need to get up and running with confidence.

In this workshop, you'll learn:

• How to install Raspberry Pi OS onto an SD card

• The difference between headless and desktop setups

• Basic Linux terminal commands every Pi user should know

• Simple but important security steps like updates and password protection

This FREE class is part of GigaParts' June Makers Month: A full month of hands-on workshops, classes, and community events built to help makers of all skill levels learn new tools, technologies, and creative workflows. Bring your curiosity and leave with practical skills you can build on immediately.