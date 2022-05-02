© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

January sixth Commission wants to talk to Mo Brooks

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published May 2, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT
Mo Brooks
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
/
AP
FILE - Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ark., speaks Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save America Rally." Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, rescinded his endorsement of Brooks in Alabama's U.S. Senate race. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

The names of three House Republicans are now on the list of people the U.S. House wants to come forward and testify. Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks is one of them.

The congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is asking Brooks to voluntarily testify, along with House members Andy Biggs of Arizona and Ronny Jackson of Texas. The panel wants to talk with these lawmakers about their involvement in the effort to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election loss. The requests come weeks after investigators revealed new evidence of their involvement in then-President Trump's desperate attempt to stay in power. The panel is asking for testimony about their involvement in meetings at the White House, direct conversations with Trump as well as the planning and coordination of rallies on and before January 6, 2021. The interest in Brook’s testimony reportedly follows statements to the Committee by Cassidy Hutchinson, a former special assistant to then-President Trump.

Hutchinson is quoted as saying he attended a meeting of the House Freedom Caucus in mid-December of 2020, which included Mo Brooks. Hutchinson testified to the Committee that the group discussed actions that then-Vice President Mike Pence could take to ensure Trump retained the Presidency. Hutchinson says another idea was to send Electors back their States, and that no one at the meeting disagreed with the idea.

A request for comment from all three members was not immediately returned.

News
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
