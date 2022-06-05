© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Mobile County seafood company recalls crab meat over listeria concern

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published June 5, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT
Federal inspectors found listeria bacteria at a Mobile area seafood company. The discovery of contaminated cooking equipment prompted Irvington Seafood to recall one pound packages of crab meat. The company says it’s suspended production of the packages while it and the Food and Drug Administration investigate. Recalled packages were sold to distributors in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi. They're labeled "Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat." The FDA’s website says the company is reporting no illnesses from the product. The agency says buyers can get full refunds by returning it to the store. Batch numbers on the bottom of recalled containers are 130, 131, 132, 134, 137, 139, 141, 144, 145, 146,148, and 150. Listeria can cause short-term fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. The bacteria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, or people with compromised immune systems. Irvington Seafood says the FDA conducted test in early May and the concern over contamination was announced late last month.

Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
