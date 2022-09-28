World’s Longest Yard Sale blows through Alabama

A tradition 19 years in the making blew through Alabama this summer. This nearly two-decades-old custom brings sellers and buyers together across more than 180 miles in the World’s Longest Yard Sale.

You can find a lot of treasure in yard sales. Whether that’s vinyl records, handmade crafts or vintage glass, all of these things and more were found at 2022’s World’s Longest Yard Sale. And the name isn’t an exaggeration. The sale begins here in Alabama in at Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden. It continues up the Lookout Mountain Parkway toward Chattanooga before ending in Addison, Michigan.

It was a special event for Janette Harrison.

“I've been selling at yard sales for 14 years, but this is my first year here. Oh, are you excited? I am and I love it. And I'm looking forward to ready to come back next year,” Harrison said.

And it wasn’t a first just for Janette. Patty Phelps was also a beginner at the sale.

“So, last year I came with my granddaughters. And I'd never heard of it because I've only been here in Alabama for two years. What the heck is that? So, we looked it up and went. And I was looking at other booths and I said, I could do that. Okay!” said Phelps.

Patty was selling a lot of handmade crafts like tumbler cups and t-shirts. She said it took a while to get everything ready for the sale.

“I think we've been doing it for a couple months kind of just loading up the stock and had some things in stock. But you take some time to make some of the crafts and figure out what's going to sell here and what people will like,” Phelps said.

Harrison sells a lot of glassware and crystalware.

“I sell a lot of antique and vintage crystal,” said Harrison. “I like to sell glass while drinking glasses or wine glasses or champagne glasses in sets so that if somebody needs a set of cordials for liquor or needs a set of glasses that you know are stunning that make an eye-catching addition to their home, you know, that would be the piece I would like to sell them.”

Harrison said the crowds were good to her.

“Everybody is so nice and friendly. But I also recommend water enhance water because of a good message but it's a fun time for everybody,” said Harrison. “We've met people from Florida to California.”

But not everyone at the mega sale has a positive story to tell. Robin Simon says she’s not a fan of the World’s Longest Yard Sale.

“No, I'm not enjoying the sale I don't know if I'll ever do it again,” said Simon.

Simon said it wasn’t a matter of selling or friendliness of the crowds. She said the sale and crafting has been hard on her hands. And they don’t work like they used to. However, Simon said she had a great time besides her hands having a hard time

“It’s just been great getting together with community after being holed up for so long with COVID and the economy dropping. This has just been a breath of fresh air for me,” said Simon.

Even if Simon doesn’t come back to the sale, plenty other vendors and customers will be there. The World's Longest Yard Sale takes place each first Thursday through Sunday in August.