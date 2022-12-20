New flu death rate numbers have Alabama health care providers pushing vaccinations

The Alabama Department of Public Health says two dozen people in the state have died of the flu so far this season. In Alabama, the flu generally peeks in January and February. Healthcare providers say if you haven’t done so already, now is the time for everyone six months and older to get vaccinated. Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Kevin Michaels says the vaccine is critical for those patients at highest risk.

“If you have other healthcare complications such as diabetes or high blood sugar, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, obesity, you may have complications resulting in hospitalization,” said Michaels.

Michaels says if you’re unvaccinated and you’ve had flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, and a sore throat, don’t assume you’re immune to flu. Get vaccinated as soon as you’re feeling better. He says now is a good time for a shot if you’ve been putting it off…

“It’s not too late,” Michaels observed. “Typically, our flu numbers will peek out in the January-February timeframe. But getting vaccinated now, it’s still a great time to get vaccinated.”

Alabama health care providers have been especially concerned about a triple threat this year, posed by the COVID-19, influenza, and a third respiratory illness that goes by the initials R-S-V.