Alabama event aims to prevent stigmatizing the addicted

A multi-day conference seeking to reduce the stigma around substance abuse disorders takes place across Alabama this week. Today’s Stop Judging: Start Healing’s summit stop is in Mobile. The event is an effort of a group known as VitAL*. The initiative aims to help friends, family and medical professionals speak more effectively about people with mental illnesses and substance use disorders. Dr. Ellen Robertson is the Project Director for VitAL. She says particular language can harm those suffering from substance use disorders.

“The purpose is to try to educate and train professionals, across the state of Alabama, in the health care profession and criminal justice profession around the stigma that is associated with those who abuse substances.”

“We can serve the population of Alabama more effectively, and more efficiently. And hopefully have more people try to access treatment, because some people may not feel comfortable accessing treatment because of the stigma associated with it.”

The summit runs through Thursday with stops in Prattville and Birmingham.