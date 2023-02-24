North Alabama entrepreneurs compete for start-up dollars

Time is running out for North Alabama entrepreneurs to pitch ideas for a contest loosely based on the hit TV show Shark Tank. Applications close Monday for the Singing River Trail Launch Tank Competition. It’s put on by Launch 2035 as a way to make North Alabama a better place to live, work, and play. John Joseph is a coach for entrepreneurship at Launch 2035. He said the contest is loosely based on a well-known reality TV show.

“This is like Shark Tank for entrepreneurs all over North Alabama,” said Joseph. “You can submit your business plan, and we have judges who will score them and determine the finalist. And once the finalists are decided, they will present in our live competition and each of them will win a share of twenty thousand dollars.”

The competition is open to those in Madison, Limestone, Marshall and Morgan counties. Colbert, Jackson, Lauderdale and Lawrence counties are also eligible to apply for the contest. Joseph said businesses and non-profits are welcome to take part.

“We have twenty thousand dollars of price money,” said Joseph. “And that will be split among the finalist who compete at the live competition. Some other prices we have include membership to businesses organizations, coaching and help with your business, and more that we are going to announce later.” The public finale for the Singing River Trail Launch Tank Competition set for March 20th at Athens State University.

To apply, click here