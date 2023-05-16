Digital Media Center
US Supreme Court sides with Alabama inmate on execution method choice

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 16, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT
The U.S. Supreme Court has sided with Alabama death row inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith, who requested he be put to death by nitrogen hypoxia when executed. Justices without comment rejected the Alabama attorney general's request to review an 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision in Smith's case. The state argued the 11th Circuit disregarded Supreme Court precedent that an inmate challenging an execution method must show that an alternative method is readily available, not just feasible. Nitrogen hypoxia is an authorized execution method in Alabama, but no state has attempted to use the untested method to put an inmate to death.

Smith was scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection on Nov. 17, 2022, for the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher's wife.

On the day of the execution, a divided 11th Circuit panel stayed the execution after Smith raised concerns about previous lethal injections in the state and suggested nitrogen hypoxia as an available alternative method. The Supreme Court disagreed and lifted the stay. However, prison officials ended up calling off Smith's execution for the night after staff were unable to find a suitable vein to connect the second of two intravenous lines to Smith's body.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented from the Supreme Court's opinion, saying they would hear the case.

"The Eleventh Circuit's error is not only plain but also serious enough to warrant correction," Thomas wrote in a dissent.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in November announced a pause in executions to conduct an internal review of procedures. The review came after problems with intravenous lines caused multiple executions to be canceled or delayed. The state is seeking to resume executions this summer.

Attorneys for Smith have claimed his November execution attempt was botched. Smith has an ongoing lawsuit seeking to prevent the state from making a second attempt to execute him by lethal injection.

"To subject Mr. Smith to a second execution by lethal injection would subject him to a torturous experience of unnecessary physical and psychological pain, as has been established through Alabama's last three execution attempts," Smith's lawyers wrote in a December court filing.

Prosecutors said Smith was one of two men who were each paid $1,000 to kill Elizabeth Sennett on behalf of her husband, who was deeply in debt and wanted to collect on insurance. The slaying, and the revelations over who was behind it, rocked the small north Alabama community.

