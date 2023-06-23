Sci Fi collectors head to Huntsville this weekend

Fans of Comic books and science fiction will be meeting up in North Alabama this weekend. HuntsvilleCon Pop Culture event is a full day event at the downtown Embassy Suites Hotel. There will be over a hundred vendors selling different types of merchandise like Pokémon, Super Mario Brothers, gaming cards, comic books, and toys. Carmine De Santo is with HuntsvilleCon. He says the event is a great opportunity to revisit childhood memories and create new ones with your family.

“So, it's a family day, jam packed full of excitement for pop culture people looking for nostalgic items for their man or woman cave,” said De Santo. “People can get dressed up for our cosplay contest. We also have a huge video game tournament where people can win cash prizes. And there's so much to do with our guests as well.”

Some of the featured special guests are voice actors from Pokémon and Strawberry Shortcake. Comic book authors from Marvel and DC will also attend.

De Santo says people attend the event to revisit childhood memories.

“People love getting dressed up. People love to bring these good memories. Like I said they're looking forward to their nostalgic items from their childhood. They like to come up with their kids. The kids like to see all the new current trend stuff like Super Mario Brothers, Pokémon, play video games. And again, like getting dressed up for our big event at the end of the day, at four o'clock is our cosplay contest and everybody wants to win that trophy. It's a fun time.”

Parking is free and the cost of admission is $20. Children under eleven enter for free.