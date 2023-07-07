Weather experts warn of severe storms this weekend, end to extreme heat

It is summertime in Alabama, and that often means the chance for severe storms. Meteorologists across the state are warning Alabamians about the possibility of bad weather today, tomorrow and Sunday.

For residents in South Alabama, the severe weather begins today. NWS Mobile reports numerous showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening for the entire area. This includes Choctaw, Washington, Mobile, Clarke, Baldwin, Wilcox, Monroe, Conecuh, Escambia, Covington, Butler and Crenshaw counties. The rain chances for South Alabama is anywhere from 54 to 74% today. Rain chances will continue heading into tomorrow and Sunday.

You know it's Summer when the forecast sounds like a broken record and once again calls for scattered to numerous showers and storms during the afternoon and evening for the entire forecast area. Expect highs to top out in the lower 90's for most locations. pic.twitter.com/0JLC6qiYqC — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) July 7, 2023

For residents in Central Alabama, the threat for severe storms largely begins tomorrow afternoon.

“We do have more severe [weather] potential this weekend on both Saturday and Sunday afternoon,” said Daniel Martin, a meteorologist with National Weather Service Birmingham. “We’re kind of baking in this heat, and the air is very unstable. When those storms move down into our area during the afternoon hours [this weekend], they could pack a punch. The main concern with these storms would be damaging winds and large hail.”

Martin said the weather pattern causing the severe storms in Alabama this weekend is a northwesterly flow, which developed over the Mid-South region of the country and will spread across the area over the next two days. NWS Birmingham reports areas north of I-20 are at marginal risk tomorrow and Sunday, with the possible risk of damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail. This risk then moves across the region Sunday, from Marion and Winston counties in the northwest to Pike and Barbour counties in the southeast.

“These storms will begin moving into the northwestern part of Central Alabama during the early afternoon [Saturday], following that northwesterly flow,” Martin said. “That means they will be kind of [spreading] towards the southeast. We’ll actually have better coverage of storms on Sunday. That’ll be the most widespread day as far the coverage goes. Most areas in Central Alabama should see some rain, [the] potential for thunderstorms as well, possibly some severe storms that people need to be aware of.”

We'll continue to see favorable chances for scattered to numerous showers/storms over the next few days, especially during the afternoon. Hate to be the bearer of bad news, but some of the storms could be strong to severe north of I-20 on Sat. then area-wide on Sun. 😮‍💨 #alwx pic.twitter.com/nlFJDaaG6p — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) July 7, 2023

However, Martin said there is less of a tornado threat this weekend.

“A lot of this is not out of the norm for the Southeast,” he said. “We do have these scattered storms that develop routinely, mostly in the afternoon [and continuing] to the summer period. It’s just keeping an eye on the severe potential [and] making sure you go inside when you see a storm ready.”

Residents in North Alabama will face similar patterns. NWS Huntsville reports the chance for thunderstorms is high this weekend, with a 70% chance on Saturday and a 70% chance on Sunday. Areas of Northwest Alabama, including Florence and Russellville, could experience an 80% chance of rain or higher tomorrow.

Unsettled weather returns for the upcoming weekend. Today should feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with isolated to scattered (20-40% chance) of showers and thunderstorms, with highs around 90 degrees. Even better chances of thunderstorms are forecast this weekend. #HUNwx pic.twitter.com/hansMm4lg5 — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) July 7, 2023

Wherever residents live in the state, Martin said it is important to stay dry and weather-alert.

“We don’t need anyone to cancel their plans or anything, but just be aware of what’s going on around you,” he said. “Have a radar app or be aware of the forecast and kind of keep an eye on those things. If you do see storms coming or if you’re under a warning, make sure you’ve got a place nearby where you can go inside. Take shelter. A lot of people during this time of year spend time out on the lake, so just factor that in as well. Give yourself some time to get back to where you need to be to take shelter.”

While the chance for severe storms is high this weekend, extreme heat and hot temperatures are subsiding.

“Thankfully, right now, our temperatures, while they are still hot, have kind of returned back to more seasonal averages for the year,” Martin said. “Over the next several days, we’ll have highs in the lower 90s. This weekend that could keep those temperatures down, [even] a little bit into the 80s, but then back up again to the lower 90s for the rest of next week. I don’t see any signs over the next seven days or so that we could return to that pattern of [extreme heat].”

Martin also said these seasonal averages will impact the entire state, though temperatures will increase the closer residents move toward the Gulf. Despite the good news, Martin said it is still possible residents can suffer from heatstroke or other heat-related stress. Early symptoms of heatstroke include headache, confusion, nausea and dizziness.

“Heat-related stress can come on very rapidly, without you really noticing,” Martin said. “It’s really important to be conscientious. The easiest thing you could do is just to limit your time outdoors. But some folks don’t have that luxury, so if you have to go outside, be conscientious about drinking more water than you normally would. If possible, [also] try and factor in more breaks in a cool location. Just try and give your body a break from the heat.”

More information on weather news and updates can be found on the National Weather Service websites for Birmingham, Huntsville and Mobile.