University of Alabama researchers seeking participants for clinical trials

Professors at The University of Alabama are actively seeking participants for research studies that could impact residents’ health and wellness. The university’s media center recently released sign-up information for 18 studies across multiple disciplines from engineering and psychology to nutrition and rural health, and there is more research to come.

One research program is the SLUMBRx Study, which is hosted by the College of Human Environmental Sciences. The college has held the study for about a year and will continue enrolling participants this fall. The study seeks to determine the relationship between sleep, body composition and adverse health conditions.

“Ten or 20 years ago, there was less emphasis around sleep health. It was just kind of thought of as an inconvenience,” said Dr. Adam Knowlden, an associate professor of health science at UA and SLUMBRx Study creator. “[It was thought] that if you don’t get enough sleep, maybe you’re a little bit moodier that day. But what we found is that not getting enough sleep and weighing too much are connected to heart disease and diabetes. This study will help us learn more about how sleep and body shape affect these serious health conditions.”

Dr. Knowlden and other researchers will collect participants’ medical information such as body weight, body volume and blood pressure measurements and a blood sample.

This will take place in person at UA’s Exercise Science Research Laboratory in Tuscaloosa. Participants will then complete all remaining portions of the study remotely. Volunteers will receive free copies of all the health reports and data collected as well as a $200 Visa gift card for completing the study.

Dr. Knowlden said his research into sleep health first began as passion project.

“I had many friends and family members who had issues with their sleep. I’ve also had issues with sleep in my past,” he said. “As my research evolved, it made more and more sense. There was more evidence coming out that there’s a connection between sleep and body composition. But, scientifically, we don’t understand how that connection works. Even more importantly, we don't know how to help people change that very easily. If somebody wants to improve their sleep and also lose a little bit of weight, how can we set up programs to guide them? There's still a lot of unknowns there.”

Though researchers have not yet conducted any data analysis, Dr. Knowlden said the SLUMBRx Study has already made an impact on many participants.

“One of the components of this study is an at home sleep test. We actually partner with a sleep doctor in town that will interpret those results,” he said. “I've had a number of people go through this study who were not aware that they had sleep apnea. This breathing disorder can really impact different cardiovascular measures. Several people weren't aware that they had this and were able take that information to their primary care physician and seek treatment. It's been great to see the lives that have been changed because of this research study.

Dr. Knowlden said he also hopes to fill a research gap that desperately needs to be closed in Alabama and the Southeast.

“Just looking at national population data, people who live in the South tend to have worse health outcomes, whether it’s related to sleep, body composition, stroke, heart attack [and] diabetes,” he said. “That’s mostly due to the fact that there’s just not as strong a research focus on public health infrastructure in the South. We’re trying to make sure people who live in the South can get the help and services they need to have a better overall quality of life and improve their health. In order to provide these services to people in the South, we need to do the research here.”

The College of Human Environmental Sciences is currently scheduling clinical appointments for the SLUMBRx Study on Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s, though these days may change as the fall semester begins. Participants must be 18 years or older, employed, live in Tuscaloosa County and have reliable internet and smartphone access. Participants also cannot be formally diagnosed with a cardiovascular disease, metabolic disorder or diabetes. More information on how to register can be found at www.uasleepstudy.com.

Another center at the University of Alabama seeking research participants is the Center for Youth Development and Intervention (CYDI). The center develops clinical research that addresses behavioral, emotional and neurodevelopmental conditions among children, teens and young adults.

“We do a variety of intervention studies trying to determine the most effective, efficient and cost effective approaches to help people with autism and related conditions learn how to meet their goals in life and improve their quality of life, which is especially important for young adults who face this service cliff and age out of K-12 education,” said Dr. Susan White, UA’s Doddridge Saxon Chairholder for clinical psychology and director of CYDI. “We also help manage intense emotion and some of the mental health problems like anxiety and depression that many autistic people face.”

CYDI recently announced it will host multiple clinical trials this fall. Clinical trials, or randomized control trials, typically involve participants who are randomly assigned to one of two treatment conditions. These conditions can vary based on the study. Sometimes researchers will compare experimental treatments to well-established treatments. Other times, researchers will compare the effectiveness of a treatment to no treatment. Clinical trials in need of participants include:

FAST Study: Researchers are currently enrolling six to 11 year old children who struggle with callousness and unemotional tendency. This can look different for many children but can include children who show a lack of concern for others, do not care about their academic performance or do not respond to punishment. Children will participate in 10 sessions of computerized activities, learning how to recognize human feelings and expressions. Parents may earn up to $300 for study completion.

STEPS Study: Researchers are currently enrolling teens and young adults aged 16 to 25 years who are diagnosed with autism. Participants will learn how to transition into adulthood, including employment, college and living independently. The program is 18 weeks and will include help from the participant’s parent or an informant.

HEARTS Study: This virtual program is seeking adults aged 18 and up who are diagnosed with autism. Participants will learn how to develop healthy relationship skills. This includes understanding when a relationship is unhealthy or toxic as well as how to engage with new people and form new, close relationships. The online class covers friendships, dating and marriages.

EASE Study: Clinics throughout Alabama are seeking adolescents and adults who are diagnosed with autism. Participants will learn how to better manage intense emotions such as hostility, depression, anxiety, aggression and suicidality. The clinical trial will compare a mindfulness-based treatment with a well-established, evidence-supported treatment method. This study will begin enrollment in the coming weeks.

i-CAN Study: This online program is currently enrolling mental health care providers across the state. Participating providers will receive a free online peer consultation. According to CYDI, the goal of the project is to give providers the skills, competence and tools they need to use evidence-based interventions and treatments for pediatric anxiety. Providers will be paid for all assessments up to $140 and no travel is required to participate.

The FAST Study will take place exclusively at the Center for Youth Development and Intervention in Tuscaloosa. The i-CAN program is completely remote. All other studies are hybrid with multiple on-site locations.

“We’re partnering with agencies and schools around the state to deliver the services or the treatment program,” Dr. White said. “For programs like STEPS and EASE, we’re partnering with behavioral health care and mental health care agencies, and they implement the program. They’re in Tuscaloosa, Birmingham and other areas but largely centralized to West Alabama.”

Dr. White said the goal of her research and all research at CYDI is to provide Alabamians with mental health resources that are tried and true.

“As a younger person and as a student and trainee, I was really frustrated with the lack of clarity and transparency for mental health services,” she said. “Consumers have a right to full access and a right to make sure that what they’re paying for is [evidence] supported and will likely help their specific condition.”

Dr. White said she also hopes her research positively impacts the way Alabamians live their lives.

“That’s the goal for sure. For me, it’s all about improving quality of care because that’s going to directly impact quality of life,” she said. “All of the work that we do has a direct or indirect impact on people, on families and how we interact with each other. That’s what we’re all about. How can we do things better and alleviate suffering?”

Readers interested in any clinical trial can visit the CYDI website or email the center at cydi@ua.edu for more information. Upon registration, researchers will contact the applicant to determine when they will participate in the study, including weekdays, weekends and afterschool hours. Information on all other research studies can be found by visiting UA’s online news center.