Summer reptile expo returns to Gadsden for fourth time this year

Alabamians are slithering their way down to Etowah County this weekend for a day of snakes and all things scaly. Show Me Reptiles is hosting its Show Me Reptile Show at The Venue at Coosa Landing on Saturday, August 26, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is the third reptile expo of the summer for Alabama.

Visitors can expect to see more than 100 vendor tables and close to 200 different reptiles. Kim Boyer is the office manager and part-time handler for Show Me Reptiles. Boyer said the possibilities are endless.

“They can expect numerous reptiles,” she said. “On people’s tables, you’ll see ball pythons, bearded dragons, crested geckos, I’m sure there’ll be gargoyle geckos, tortoises [and] monitors, which are really, really big lizards. We will have terrariums, hides [and] everything you need for your scaly little friends. Even if you’re not looking for [any pet], I’ve got reptile stickers, t-shirts and glasses. We have really everything for anybody.”

However, this event is not solely dedicated to reptiles. Tarantulas, amphibians and exotic mammals will also make an appearance. Visitors will even see what makes up certain reptiles’ diets, including insects such as Dubia roaches and mealworms.

Local vendors from across the state will set up shop and have adoptable reptiles for sale. All animals are kept in glass, but vendors will partake in handling demonstrations, feedings and other hands-on experiences. Boyer said what makes this reptile expo different from other animal shows is its emphasis on education.

Show Me Reptiles

“All of our vendors are there to teach you about all of these different reptiles, show you they aren’t so bad [and] get kids more comfortable with them,” she said. “With snakes, a lot of people are like, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s going to bite me. I’m scared.’ But you go to our shows, and we show you, ‘Hey, look at this snake and all the other snakes in this room. Nobody’s getting bit.’ [You] see four-year-old kids with these big snakes wrapped around them, and you start to get more at ease. You think, ‘Well, that little kid can do it.’ [Snakes] get super bad reps, and we teach [visitors] they’re really not that bad. If you don’t mess with them, they won’t mess with you. They’re actually really sweet.”

Challenging reptile stereotypes is not the only thing visitors will learn this Saturday. Current and soon-to-be pet owners will also discover the dos and don’ts of reptile housing, feeding and handling. Boyer said there are many misconceptions surrounding exotic pet keeping, and it is important for pet owners to know the truth.

“One of the things that I see is [poor] husbandry, which is like [reptiles] not in the right enclosures, [owners] not [using] the correct things, and people keeping [reptiles such as] bearded dragons with couches and pillows in their enclosure,” she said. “That’s something we really push at all of these shows is how you [properly] keep them. Also, snakes are not like dogs that live 10 years, 15 years max. A snake can live for about 30 years. A lot of people are like, ‘Wow, that’s a lot of money!’ But it’s not too bad. Food is a couple of dollars every other week, depending on the animal. We teach people, ‘Hey, this is how you keep them.’ Your dogs actually cost a lot more.”

Show Me Reptile’s “Show Me Shows” began in 2015 in Bridgeton, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis. The organization would soon visit other states, including Alabama. It now hosts 25 or more reptile expos and shows across the country each year, and 2023 looks no different. In fact, Show Me Reptiles is expected to host more than 100 reptile expos this year.

“Everybody has different markets, and we want to get in with all of them because we found out that people aren’t traveling, really more than 20 minutes to do shows,” Boyer said. “We’re trying to add as many locations as we can, so that all of the people get to at least travel a little bit to come and experience everything we do.”

With the growing popularity of Show Me Reptiles nationally, Boyer said this expo positively impacts local vendors, who get a chance to spotlight their services and be an expert in their community.

“People from around the country come to this place and teach their local people about what they do [and] how it is to be a reptile keeper,” she said. “It’s really good networking. You may come to a show and meet [the keepers] and be like, ‘I like their animals, but I’m not ready yet.’ Well, they live in Alabama, so you can call them, get their card and [let them know] when you’re ready to buy something from them. It’s really a great way to bring the community together just about one thing, and it’s reptiles.”

Boyer said this expo also positively impacts exotic pet owners, who develop relationships with vendors and experts long after their visit to Show Me Snakes is over.

“You’re learning about these reptiles and then it’s like, ‘Oh, look at all of these people that are doing the same things I’m doing. I have these people in my community that I can come to and talk to if I have questions,’” she said. “And they’re there to answer [your questions] because they’d rather sit and talk with you, then leave you like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on. I’m not comfortable with this.’”

Tickets are available online and at the door. General admission is $10, while VIP tickets are $15. Children aged 12 years and under get in for free. Former and current military members, first responders and teachers get tickets at half price, but they must show ID at the event for this offer. A dollar from each paid admission will go toward the United States Association of Reptile Keepers, a conservation-based organization that advocates for the responsible, private ownership and trade of reptiles and amphibians, including caging standards, escape prevention protocols and sound husbandry. Show Me Reptiles will also host its own Reptiles After Dark event between 6 and 8 p.m.

This is not the only Show Me Reptile Show in Alabama this year. In fact, Show Me Reptiles is expanding its presence in North Alabama, visiting Huntsville for the first time ever on Sept. 23. The reptile expo will then return to Gadsden for a fifth time on Oct. 21.