Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is operating at limited power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
News

Birmingham executes plans to build new amphitheater

Alabama Public Radio | By Hannah Holcombe
Published August 29, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Pixabay

The new BJCC STAR Amphitheater will be coming to the city of Birmingham in 2025. The project will cost $50 million.

Construction for the new amphitheater will begin early of next year. Tad Snider is the Executive Director of the BJCC. He says this comes after the funding approval for the project.

“Essentially, the way the funding for the project is going to work, it's estimated to be approximately $50 million project. The four principal partners, the BJCC, the city of Birmingham, Jefferson County, and the operating partner all agreed to contribute $5 million upfront to bog down the amount of money that had be financed. So roughly $30 million will be financed,” says Snider.

The remaining dept will be repaid by the BJCC over the next 30 years. This money is expected to come from the amphitheater’s proceeds as well as proceeds from the lodging taxes produced by the BJCC’s hotels.

The venue will hold over nine thousand seats. Snider says that the venue will add to the city’s entertainment district and attract lots of visitors.

“We also generate a lot of out of town visitors who come in for their shows, and this will just extend that to you know, another again, 12 to 15 dates a year. Again, it's kind of solidifies everything. But I'll call from kind of the city wall border, which is right at the 2059 bridges up towards the Caraway hospital campus is a true entertainment district, which is what was envisioned years ago when all these pieces of the puzzle start to come together,” Snider explains.

The new BJCC STAR Amphitheater is expected to be completed in 2025. It will be owned by the BJCC and managed by Live nation.

Tags
News BJCCBirmingham regional chamber of commerceLive EventsBirmingham musicAlabama musicAlabama Bluegrass Music AssociationAlabama Music Hall of Fame
Hannah Holcombe
Hannah Holcombe is a student intern at the Alabama Public Radio newsroom. She is a Sophomore at the University of Alabama and is studying news media. She has a love for plants, dogs and writing. She hopes to pursue a career as a reporter.
See stories by Hannah Holcombe
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate