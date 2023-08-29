Birmingham executes plans to build new amphitheater

The new BJCC STAR Amphitheater will be coming to the city of Birmingham in 2025. The project will cost $50 million.

Construction for the new amphitheater will begin early of next year. Tad Snider is the Executive Director of the BJCC. He says this comes after the funding approval for the project.

“Essentially, the way the funding for the project is going to work, it's estimated to be approximately $50 million project. The four principal partners, the BJCC, the city of Birmingham, Jefferson County, and the operating partner all agreed to contribute $5 million upfront to bog down the amount of money that had be financed. So roughly $30 million will be financed,” says Snider.

The remaining dept will be repaid by the BJCC over the next 30 years. This money is expected to come from the amphitheater’s proceeds as well as proceeds from the lodging taxes produced by the BJCC’s hotels.

The venue will hold over nine thousand seats. Snider says that the venue will add to the city’s entertainment district and attract lots of visitors.

“We also generate a lot of out of town visitors who come in for their shows, and this will just extend that to you know, another again, 12 to 15 dates a year. Again, it's kind of solidifies everything. But I'll call from kind of the city wall border, which is right at the 2059 bridges up towards the Caraway hospital campus is a true entertainment district, which is what was envisioned years ago when all these pieces of the puzzle start to come together,” Snider explains.

The new BJCC STAR Amphitheater is expected to be completed in 2025. It will be owned by the BJCC and managed by Live nation.