Alabama out of the AP Top 10 for the first time since 2015

Number thirteen ranked Alabama is out of the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in eight years and Georgia remains number one. The Bulldogs received fifty seven first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Michigan held at number 2 with two first-place votes. Number 3 ranked Texas flipped spots with Florida State. The Longhorns received three first-place votes and the Seminoles got one. After scraping by South Florida on Saturday, Alabama saw its streak of consecutive AP poll appearances ranked in the top 10 snapped at 128.

After scraping by South Florida on Saturday, Alabama (2-1) saw its streak of consecutive AP poll appearances ranked in the top 10 snapped at 128. That was the second-longest such streak in the history of the poll behind Miami's 137 from 1985-93.

The Crimson Tide are out of the top 10 for the first time since September 27, 2015. The Tide dropped out of the top 10 that September after losing at Mississippi but moved back in October and went on to win a national championship.

The ugly 17-3 win against USF marked Alabama's first game against a non-Power Five conference opponent since 2007 in which the Tide failed to score at least 20 points. In its previous 42 games against non-Power Five opponents, Alabama was unbeaten, with an average margin of victory of 40 points.

The rest of the top 10 included Ohio State (6,) Penn State (7,) Washington (8), Notre Dame (9,) and Oregon (10.)

The Buckeyes will visit the Fighting Irish next Saturday as the centerpiece of a huge schedule of ranked vs. ranked games.

Alabama still has the longest streak in the country of consecutive weeks being ranked at 249.

That's the second best of all time but still a long way behind the record. Nebraska, under Tom Osborne, was ranked for 348 straight weeks from 1981-2002.

The next best active streak behind Alabama belongs to Ohio State at 182, though the Buckeyes were not eligible for the first few regular-season polls of the 2020 season.