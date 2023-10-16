Digital Media Center
Joran van der Sloot expected to plead guilty in Natalee Holloway extortion case

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 16, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot, left, is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security prison to an airport to be extradited to the U.S., on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Thursday, June 8, 2023. Court records filed Friday, Oct. 13, indicate Van der Sloot, the chief suspect in Natalee Holloway's 2005 disappearance, intends to plead guilty in a federal case accusing him of trying to extort money from the missing teen's mother.
Martin Mejia/AP
/
AP
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot, left, is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security prison to an airport to be extradited to the U.S., on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Thursday, June 8, 2023. Court records filed Friday, Oct. 13, indicate Van der Sloot, the chief suspect in Natalee Holloway's 2005 disappearance, intends to plead guilty in a federal case accusing him of trying to extort money from the missing teen's mother.

Court records filed recently indicate Joran van der Sloot, the chief suspect in Natalee Holloway’s 2005 disappearance, intends to plead guilty in a federal case accusing him of trying to extort money from the missing teen’s mother.

A federal judge set a plea and sentencing hearing for van der Sloot for Wednesday, October 18, in Birmingham, Alabama. He had previously entered a plea of not guilty in the case.

Emails sent to van der Sloot's attorney and a spokeswoman for federal prosecutors were not immediately returned Friday evening

Van der Sloot was extradited to Alabama from Peru, where he’s serving a 28-year sentence after confessing to killing a Peruvian woman in 2010.

Holloway went missing during a high school graduation trip with classmates to Aruba. The Alabama teen was last seen leaving a bar with van der Sloot, a student at an international school on the island. The mysterious disappearance sparked years of news coverage and countless true-crime podcasts. Van der Sloot was identified as a main suspect and was detained for questioning but no charges were filed in the case.

A judge declared Holloway dead but her body has never been found.

U.S. prosecutors say that in 2010, van der Sloot sought money from Beth Holloway to disclose the location of her daughter's body. A grand jury indicted him that year.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
