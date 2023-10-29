Digital Media Center
Engineers have restored WAPR. Thank you for your patience.

Slave cemetery featured in APR national award-winning series part of new tourism focus

Alabama Public Radio
Published October 29, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT
Pat Duggins

The Alabama Department of Tourism, lawmakers and other groups are working to bring awareness and tourism dollars to communities along one of Alabama's first roadways. It’s the location of the Old Prewett Slave Cemetery, which figures prominently in Alabama Public Radio’s international award-winning series “No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama.” APR’s program was honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Series from RTDNA, a national “Salute to Excellence Award” from the National Association of Black Journalists, and an international Gabriel Award from the Catholic Media Association.

The Prewett cemetery in located on the tip of Byler Road, which is as old as Alabama, authorized by state lawmakers in 1819, to bring settlers to the western part of the state.

The Alabama Department of Tourism, lawmakers and the Byler Road Steering Committee are working to bring awareness and tourism dollars to communities along one of Alabama's first roadways, the Tuscaloosa News reporred.

"The fact that this is the cornerstone of the development of the state of Alabama from its earliest days makes it unique. I think it is going to have long-term positive consequences," Lee Sentell, director of the Alabama Tourism Department, told the Tuscaloosa News. .

Sentell spoke at an event this week that kicked off a campaign to begin raising awareness of Alabama's historic road.

Byler Road was authorized by the Alabama State Legislature in 1819 and was constructed under the supervision of Capt. John Byler between 1820 and 1823. It served as a toll road since it had to pay for itself. The road began on the Tennessee River in Lauderdale County and ran southward to the Black Warrior River, ending in what is now the city of Northport.

Some sections of the original road have been replaced by newer roads or reclaimed by forests.

The Prewett Slave Cemetery is one of the historic places along Byler Road. Pat Kemp on Thursday set out small white crosses to honor the people buried there. "My great-great-grandfather and my great-great-grandmother are both buried here," Kemp told the newspaper.

APR arranged the first ever ground penetrating radar survey of the slave burial site, set aside by plantation owner John Welch Prewett in the 1820’s. Len Strozier, owner of Omega Mapping Service in Fortson, Georgia found his first unmarked grave at the site within one minute.

“Right now, I see an air pocket where a body was buried in the ground,” said Strozier. “As the body is placed in the ground. If it’s not embalmed, or protected with a vault, it all breaks down, It degrades…decomposes—including the wooden casket.”

Within a half hour, he found forty.

Kemp, the president of the Prewitt Slave Cemetery Association, said a recent effort by anthropology students from the University of Alabama had discovered 815 to 900 graves in the cemetery that was previously believed to have only held about 300 to 400 graves.

"We really are looking back at this portion of our state's history and all the historic things that have happened and the people who lived along this trail in order to move forward and try to help ourself economically," House member Tracy Estes, R-Winfield, said.

Related Content
  • Len Strozier, of Omega Mapping Services, scans the Old Prewett Slave Cemetery in Northport, Alabama
    News
    No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama. An APR news series
    Pat Duggins
    Part 1— "The 40 unmarked graves"Alabama voters head to the polls next month. One ballot item could end slavery in the state. Alabama’s constitution still allows forced labor, one hundred and fifty seven years after the thirteenth amendment abolished the practice. That’s not the only lasting impact of the slave trade in Alabama. APR spoke with the descendants of some of estimated four hundred thousand people enslaved here around the Civil War. Many say they can’t find the burial sites of their ancestors, due to unmarked graves or bad records kept by their white captors. Alabama Public Radio news spent nine months looking into efforts to find and preserve slave cemeteries in the state. Here's part one of our series we call “No Stone Unturned.”
  • Former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Deontay Wilder at the unveiling of a statue in his honor in Tuscaloosa
    News
    "No Stone Unturned:" Part 2 -- The champ, and the slaveholder
    Pat Duggins
    Before the Civil War, the state of Alabama was home to an estimated thirty three thousand slave holders. Local historians say one of them was John Welch Prewitt. He set aside two acres that became known as the Old Prewitt Slave Cemetery. The site may hold up to two hundred unmarked graves. Former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Deontay Wilder lives next door.
  • News
    "No Stone Unturned" Part 3-- They may not see anything but a rock...
    Pat Duggins
    The thirteenth amendment did away with slavery in the United States one hundred and fifty seven years ago. Alabama voters may take similar action next month. The state’s Constitution still allows involuntary servitude. An estimated four hundred thousand slaves were held in Alabama before they were finally freed in 1865. APR spoke with the descendants of some of these people. They talked about trying to find the burial sites of their ancestors, and facing roadblocks not shared by their white neighbors.
  • News
    No Stone Unturned-- Part 4 "...what happened in the South, happened in the North."
    Pat Duggins
    Alabama voters head to the polls for the November midterm election next month. One issue on the ballot would do away with slavery. It’s still allowed in the state constitution. Alabama Public Radio news spent nine months looking into one lingering aspect of the slave trade. APR’s focus is on finding and preserving slave cemeteries in the state. By the time of the Civil War, an estimated four hundred thousand people were held as slaves in Alabama. Some accounts put the number throughout the South at closer to four million. That would appear to make the issue of slave cemetery preservation a southern issue. But, that doesn't appear to be the case.
  • News
    "No Stone Unturned--" Part Five, What people don't want to talk about.
    Pat Duggins
    The Alabama Public Radio newsroom spent nine months investigating efforts to preserve slave cemeteries in the state. An estimated four hundred thousand captives were held in Alabama before the Civil War. Historians say many of these newly freed people stayed in the state following emancipation in 1863. APR spoke with some of their descendants and heard about problems in locating the burial sites of their ancestors. Today, we present the conclusion of our series titled “No Stone Unturned.” One issue with preserving these cemeteries may be getting people, both black and white, to talk about it.
  • Len Strozier, of Omega Mapping Services, scans the Old Prewett Slave Cemetery in Northport, Alabama
    News
    APR investigation honored with national Murrow award
    APR Staff
    The Radio Television Digital News Association recognized the Alabama Public Radio news team with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. APR won “Best Series, Small Market Radio” for its eight month investigation into preserving slave cemeteries in Alabama.
  • APR news director Pat Duggins, and University of Alabama Digital Media Center General Manager Dr. Michael Bruce, at the RTDNA national Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala in New York City.
    News
    APR News presented with the national Edward R. Murrow journalism award
    APR Staff
    APR news director Pat Duggins, and University of Alabama’s Digital Media Center General Manager Dr. Michael Bruce, represented the news team in New York City during the Edward R. Murrow Awards gala.
  • News
    APR, UA Center for Public TV, win international and regional awards
    APR Staff
    Alabama Public Radio and the University of Alabama Center for Public Television were recognized with awards for journalism and documentary production. The list includes an international Gabriel award and two Southeast Emmys.
  • News
    APR investigation wins national award
    APR Staff
    The National Association of Black Journalists honored the Alabama Public Radio news team with a national “Salute to Excellence” award. The recognition, for First Place Radio Feature, was for APR’s eight-month investigation “No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama.” The honor was announced during the NABJ National convention in Birmingham.
