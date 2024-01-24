Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alabama included in Federal drug trafficking bust

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 24, 2024 at 7:10 AM CST

Approximately 40 people with connections to multiple states and Mexico were arrested Tuesday after a four-year federal investigation exposed multiple drug trafficking operations in east Mississippi, federal prosecutors announced. The suspects include at least one person in Alabama.

In 10 federal indictments filed in the U.S. Southern District of Mississippi, those arrested are accused of distributing methamphetamine, cocaine and other illegal drugs. The indictments charge various drug trafficking crimes, including possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy.

"I have a simple message for the drug traffickers in East Mississippi that are still on the streets after today's arrests: Get out of the business, or like those arrested today, you will eventually spend a large portion of your life behind bars," Todd W. Gee, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, said in a news release.

During the investigation, law enforcement agents seized large quantities of methamphetamine pills, liquid methamphetamine, crystal methamphetamine, powder cocaine and crack cocaine, Gee said. Investigators also reported seizing cash and firearms. In one operation, agents seized nearly $50,000 in cash, weapons and narcotics.

Some of the defendants were charged with committing a methamphetamine drug offense while children were present. Others are charged with threatening to kill someone with an explosive device, prosecutors said.

The people arrested are from Mississippi, California, Texas, Alabama and Mexico.
Tags
News drug traffickingMississippiAlabamaNational Institute on Drug AbuseAlabama Drug Abuse Task Force
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate