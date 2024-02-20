Create Birmingham nonprofit offering programs to local entrepreneurs grow their businesses

Birmingham entrepreneurs will have the chance to get help with their businesses throughout 2024. Create Birmingham is a nonprofit organization that focuses on creative industries. The organization is offering a series of workshops and programs throughout the year to assist local entrepreneurs to elevate their productions.

Applications for the nonprofit’s Create Consults program open on Wednesday, Feb. 21. The initiative is a way for Birmingham entrepreneurs to receive help with their businesses. The program is available for people who have had a business for at least 12 months and allows them to be paired with professionals and experts in the industry.

Jessica Moody, the director of programs and operations of Create Birmingham, said the program helps entrepreneurs to grow and become successful.

“It allows you to grow and scale as a business,” Moody said. “We've had people go through the program who realized that they were more successful online than as a brick and mortar. So, they actually ended up closing their brick-and-mortar spaces and really pivoting and shifting into online so that they can actually make more money and grow a lot faster and with a whole lot more less stress.”

Moody said the program was created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help business owners.

“One of the things that we noticed was that people are stuck, and I think they oftentimes don't ask for help until it's too late. We want people to be able to raise their hands and know that it's okay to ask for help,” she said.

Moody also said the illusion of social media has led people to believe everyone is doing well and that nobody needs help.

“People think social media allows you to think everybody is thriving. Nobody's thriving, and I think this allows you to raise your hand and say I want to be sustainable, and I want to scale, and I want to grow. We can actually connect you with people,” she explained. “In the midst of the pandemic, we were recognizing that people really needed some one-on-one attention and help, and it was really, really helpful,” Moody continued.

Applications for Create Consults open on Wednesday, Feb. 21. For more information on the program, visit the Create Birmingham website.