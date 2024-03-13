Kilby Elementary School's robotics team headed to VEX World Competition for the second year

Robotics teams from the Kilby Laboratory School, located on the University of North Alabama campus, will once again compete in the VEX Robotics World Championship. This is the largest robotics contest in the world, with sponsors including Amazon, NASA and Tesla.

The competition will be held from April 25 through May 3 and is set to take place at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas. Three teams from Kilby Laboratory School's Robotics Program competed in the VEX Robotics World Championship competition in May 2023.

The school's Robotics Program recently qualified for the Alabama State Regional VEX IQ Championship competition that took place at Auburn University in February. Only 40 teams from the state earned the chance to compete in this competition, with six teams hailing from Kilby Laboratory.

“As the Director of Kilby, it has been so exciting to watch our kids develop their robot concepts from scratch. I have also witnessed many failures and triumphs as they worked to improve their driving and coding skills,” said Dr. Eric Kirkman in a press release. “Our robotics coach, Misty Buerhaus, has done an amazing job of growing our robotics and STEM program with the assistance of our GAs and Kilby community.”

UNA reports the Robotics Program at Kilby Laboratory School consistently demonstrates its commitment to hone and develop students’ skills in the innovative field of robotics. Rigorous training, hands-on learning experiences, and the guidance of dedicated mentors empower young minds to fulfill their passion and potential.

The accomplishments of the Kilby teams reflect the school’s top-tier education and excellence in STEM fields. Students are equipped with technical, teamwork, and thinking skills, preparing them for success in technology and innovation.

“Kilby's success in robotics is a reflection of the leadership and support that comes from the University,” said Misty Buerhaus, Kilby’s robotics coach as well as the Library Media Specialist, in a press release. “Whether it’s through providing funding for staff positions or support for materials and supplies, Kilby has been able to represent the University of North Alabama successfully in robotics on a regional, state, and even global level. As a laboratory school, Kilby has also helped in the training of UNA preservice teachers on how to create, manage, and grow STEM programs in an elementary school setting.”

More information on the Kilby Laboratory School’s Robotics Program can be found here.