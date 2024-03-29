Alabama clinical psychologist explains how Daylight Saving Time can affect mood

The tradition of so-called springing forward and falling back may be taking a toll on some Alabamians. Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill in 2021 that would put Alabama on Daylight Saving Time (DST) year-round. This would make Alabama do away with the twice a year time change, but the U.S. Congress still must take action to make this all happen.

So far, there’s been no bipartisan agreement on the measure. In 2023, Alabama U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville backed legislation to permanently put the entire nation under Daylight Saving Time, but the bill received no traction.

Research shows DST has varied effects on people. Where there’s more daily sunlight during the spring, it can boost moods and energy, but health experts say the fall time change can leave some feeling more isolated. For individuals with mood disorders like depression or anxiety, some can become more sedentary and lonelier due to the decrease of sunlight.

“If you're talking about somebody that's already had a diagnosable condition of depression or a variant of depression, sometimes Daylight Saving Time can help, and in other ways, start to hurt,” said John Burkhart, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine at The University of Alabama. “When you start the [fall] time shifts, you actually lose more daylight. So, that can kind of start to maybe have a little bit more symptoms or feelings of depression. Then other ways, when they start to get more sun [in the spring], and they start to see that a little bit more, they can kind of come out of that a little bit, and that they'll help boost their mood.”

USA Today reports exposure to light plays a key part in circadian rhythms, which are the physical, mental and behavioral changes over a 24-hour cycle. Health experts say circadian rhythms can be thrown off by darker mornings and lighter evenings created by DST. With less morning light, your body may produce lower amounts of the hormone serotonin, which elevates our moods. In opposition, evenings with more light may delay your body's production of the hormone melatonin, which promotes sleep.

“It definitely does kind of help you create some energy, [and] it does definitely boost your mood. Those are two of the biggest things,” said Burkhart about so-called springing forward, or moving the clocks ahead by one hour. “Some people are just a little bit happier because they can be outside a little bit more and maybe start to engage in some of the activities they enjoy.”

DST is thought by some professionals to be a trigger for cluster headaches, which are attacks that can occur every day for six to eight weeks and then go away in a cluster cycle. Health experts tell CNN the theory is that a cycle can be triggered by switching the time with DST.

Meantime, the time change can also cause changes to sleep patterns. Chronic sleep deprivation can increase levels of stress hormones that boost heart rate and blood pressure, and of chemicals that trigger inflammation, research suggests. Burkhart said there are other ways to help ease the adverse effect of DST. This includes keeping a healthy sleep schedule along with what’s called sleep hygiene.

“Sleep hygiene is making sure that your room is dark enough, it's cool enough, if you need a sound machine that you have that. You definitely want to avoid blue light or trying to sleep with the television on. Even just having comfortable bedding. [Those] are all are all factors in that,” he explained.

Burkard said sleep hygiene and sticking to a sleep schedule are very important to be ready for the time change. He suggested that people should continue the same sleep schedule they always have and try not to move it around during the loss or gain of an hour.

DST doesn’t just take a toll on sleep schedules. It can also affect moods and mental health. According to the Mayo Clinic, seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that's related to changes in seasons. It begins and ends at about the same time every year. Symptoms usually start in the fall and continue into the winter months, sapping energy and making people feel moody.

The Mayo Clinic reports that these symptoms often resolve during the spring and summer months. Less often, SAD causes depression in the spring or early summer and resolves during the fall or winter months. Treatment for SAD may include light therapy (phototherapy), psychotherapy and medications.

To help ease these symptoms, Burkhart suggested those impacted by SAD go on 20-minute walk in the morning when the sun is out. He also said if someone is not getting enough exposure to light, they can also use a light box to simulate the sun’s rays.

“What it does is it puts out enough lumens that are similar to sunlight. People can put one of those next to them and make sure they're sitting in front of it during the day. That will also help imitate the sunlight and reduce some of the effects of that seasonal affective disorder,” he said.

More information on other possible treatments can be found here. Additionally, the Alabama Department of Mental Health has a list of resources for those who need support during DST.