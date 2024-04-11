Huntsville Comic & Pop Culture Expo returning to the Rocket City this weekend

Comic book fans, cosplayers and fandoms of all sorts are meeting up in downtown Huntsville this weekend for what's billed as "Alabama's largest celebration of all things geek."

The Huntsville Comic & Pop Culture Expo is once again back in the Rocket City and is taking place at the Von Braun Center. The event is happening Friday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14. More than18,000 fans showed out for the event in 2023.

Watch the official 2024 Expo ad below:

This year's Expo will feature more than 200 vendors selling different types of pop culture merchandise. From Pokémon to Super Mario Brothers, gaming and sport cards, comic books, anime manga, sci-fi, wrestling and much more, organizers say a wide spectrum of fandoms will find their interests in the exhibitions.

Courtesy HuntsvilleCon

The show will also include different artists and authors, cosplay contests, a gaming room and discussion panels, according to the event's website.

Courtesy HuntsvilleCon

Additionally, more than 60 celebrity special guests are taking part in the 2024 Huntsville Comic & Pop Culture Expo lineup. That includes George Takei, a Japanese American actor, author and activist best known for his role as Hikaru Sulu on the television series Star Trek.

Courtesy HuntsvilleCon

Other celebrity special guests include:

—Steve Burns from Blue's Clues

—Bluey voice actors Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack

—Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Elizabeth Berkley from Saved by the Bell

—Spiderman celebrities Brandon Roth and Dean Cain

—Oscar Nunez from The Office

Courtesy HuntsvilleCon

The Huntsville Comic & Pop Culture Expo is a local, family-run operation, which includes help from a team of volunteers. Since 2021, the Expo has featured an on-site community blood drive with LifeSouth, and every year since the creation of the event, a portion of all Expo proceeds benefit Kids To Love, a North Alabama charity meeting the needs of local foster children.

Common Huntsville Comic & Pop Culture Expo FAQs:

—What are the Expo hours?

Friday 3pm-8pm

Saturday 10am-6pm

Sunday 11am-5pm

—Where do I purchase tickets?

Tickets are available online and are sold at the door during the Expo. Weekend and day passes are also available at Haven Comics Etc in Madison. As this is a privately run event, tickets are not available for purchase at the Von Braun Center box office.

—Do kids need tickets?

Children 12 years and under are always free at the Expo. However, anyone 13 year and over needs a ticket.

—Can I use cash to buy my tickets?

Yes, at the door and at Haven Comics Etc, participants may opt to pay with cash.

—Are there ramps at the entrances, and will every area of the Expo be accessible to all?

The Von Braun Center, including all of its different venue spaces, is ADA compliant. Accessible entrances, parking, restrooms, etc. are available. For more info, visit VBC ADA Compliance.

—What is the bag policy?

Bags, purses, backpacks, totes, etc. are permitted and do not have to be clear.

—Do special guests and vendors accept credit cards or cash only?

Most vendors and special guests will accept both cards and cash, but some may be cash only, so it's good to have both. The Expo will provide ATMs throughout the building during the event.

—What is the autograph and photo pricing for the special guests?

Each guest sets their own prices and will have those displayed at their tables. Participants can find most of these prices by first clicking the "Guests" tab on the Expo's website, and then clicking on the individual guest's photo.

—Where/how do I get autographs?

Each special guest will have their own table in the Special Guest Area of the Expo. Visit them at their table to purchase autographs, purchase selfies and to say hello.

—Where do I park for the Expo?

The Von Braun Center website has an informative page and up-to-date parking map that will help visitors plan for parking.

More information about the Huntsville Comic & Pop Culture Expo can be found here. Questions are directed to be emailed to hsvexpo@gmail.com or by calling 256-583-0523.