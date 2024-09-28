Birmingham Mayor attends White House signing of executive order to help combat gun violence

Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin joined President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris this week in the East Room of the White House to address gun violence in America.

Mayor Woodfin highlighted the impact of gun violence in light of a mass shooting that happened Saturday at Hush Lounge on the city’s Southside, leaving four dead and 17 wounded.

Police say multiple shooters opened fire on a crowd waiting in line outside the nightspot. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said they believe the shooters were targeting at least one of the victims in a possible “hit” and that bystanders were caught in the barrage of bullets.

During the signing on Capitol Hill, Woodfin stood alongside President Biden as he signed an executive order to direct federal agencies to combat the emerging threats of machinegun conversion devices and un-serialized, 3D-printed firearms, as well as additional executive actions that advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s agenda to reduce gun violence and save lives.

“This is a historic day in the fight against gun violence,” Woodfin said. “I want to offer my sincerest gratitude to President Biden and Vice President Harris for recognizing the importance of having federal support in this hard-fought battle. Our close partnership with the administration, our U.S. Attorney and federal law enforcement agencies based in Birmingham is critical.”

Since Saturday’s incident, the City of Birmingham says Mayor Woodfin has convened with city, county, state and federal law enforcement as well as met with area business owners in the 5 Points South entertainment district to discuss resources and solutions. He also continues to reach out to Saturday’s victims and their families offering the city’s condolences and support.

Mayor Woodfin says he plans to continue to unite external partners and secure support for law enforcement to find those responsible for Saturday’s violence and work to build a safer Birmingham.

“I will not rest until these murderers are brought to justice,” he said. “I am committed to doing everything within my power to make sure that criminals cannot gun down innocent people with no regard for life. I will continue to call for changes in our local, state, and federal systems and also lobby for resources. I do this in honor of those who were impacted on Saturday and for all of Birmingham’s victims of senseless gun violence.”

In addition to his White House meeting, Mayor Woodfin met with numerous key state leaders including Gov. Kay Ivey’s administration to solicit partnerships and support to combat violent crime.

The City of Birmingham says these leaders, along with House and Senate members from Jefferson County, are working with the city on proposals to address violent crime as well as legislation to eliminate bureaucratic roadblocks to hiring more police officers in Birmingham.