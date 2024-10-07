Free App Week waves applications fees for prospective college students in the Southeast

Alabama students of all ages are getting a little bit of financial help in taking the next steps in their futures when it comes to higher education.

Thousands of Alabama seniors, and other participants, will be applying to colleges and universities nationwide during Alabama College Application Week on Oct. 7-11, where application fees are being waved. Some colleges and universities also refer to this time as "Free App Week."

"During this event, local high schools will be hosting special college application celebrations with students submitting applications to colleges nationwide," said Alabama College Application Campaign (ALCAC) Coordinator, Dr. Monica P. Mack in a press release. "Last year, more than 250 Alabama schools participated and nearly 28,000 students applied to colleges nationwide."

Alabama Department of Education

The following colleges and universities have officially waived their application fees to institutions at no costs participating in the ALCAC 2024, to submit applications to their institutions at no cost:



Alabama A&M University - Alabama

Alabama Aviation College - Alabama

Alabama State University - Alabama

Allen University - South Carolina

Athens State University - Alabama

Auburn University - Alabama

Auburn University at Montgomery - Alaboma

Belmont Abbey College - North Carolina

Brenau University - Georgia

Faulkner University - Alabama

Florida Southern College - Florida

Fort Valley State University - Georgia

Georgia Gwinnett College - Georgia

Georgia Southwestern State University - Georgia

Huntingdon College - Alabama

Jacksonville State University - Alabama

Lincoln Tech - Tennessee

Lipscomb University - Tennessee

Maryville College - Tennessee

Mercer University — Georgia

Miles College - Alabama

Mississippi College - Mississippi

Mississippi University for Women - Mississippi

Samford University - Alabama

South Carolina State University - South Carolina

South University - Alabama

Spring Hill College - Alabama

Stillman College - Alabama

Talladega College - Alabama

Troy University - Alabama

Tuskegee University - Alabama

Union University - Tennessee

University or Alabama - Alabama

University of Alabama at Birmingham - Alabama

University of Alabama in Huntsville - Alabama

University of Mobile - Alabama

University of Montevallo - Alabama

University of New Orleans - Louisiana

University of North Alabama - Alabama

University of South Alabama - Alabama

University or West Alabama - Alabama

University of West Florida - Florida

Alabama Community College System - Alabama

Bevill State Community College - Alabama

Bishop State Community College - Alabama

Calhoun Community College - Alabama

Central Alabama Community College - Alabama

Coastal Alabama Community College - Alabama

Drake State Community & Technical College - Alabama

Enterprise State Community College - Alabama

Jefferson State Community College - Alabama

Lawson State Community College - Alabama

Lurleen H. Wallace community College - Alabama

Northeast Alabama Community College - Alabama

Northwest Alabama Community College - Alabama

Reid State Technical College - Alabama

Snead State Community College - Alabama

Southern Union State Community College - Alabama

Trenholm State Community College - Alabama

Wallace Community College-Dothan - Alabama

Wallace State Community College-Selma - Alabama

Alabama College Application Week was started more than ten years ago to increase the overall number of students in our state applying to, and ultimately enrolling in, postsecondary education.

See the list of required application codes and information for each participating college to ensure submitted applications from Alabama students are FREE for Alabama College Application Week: Alabama College Application Campaign Application Codes.

Students and parents can also get tips on college scholarships and much more at the Alabama Possible-Cash for College website, found here.