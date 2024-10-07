Free App Week waves applications fees for prospective college students in the Southeast
Alabama students of all ages are getting a little bit of financial help in taking the next steps in their futures when it comes to higher education.
Thousands of Alabama seniors, and other participants, will be applying to colleges and universities nationwide during Alabama College Application Week on Oct. 7-11, where application fees are being waved. Some colleges and universities also refer to this time as "Free App Week."
"During this event, local high schools will be hosting special college application celebrations with students submitting applications to colleges nationwide," said Alabama College Application Campaign (ALCAC) Coordinator, Dr. Monica P. Mack in a press release. "Last year, more than 250 Alabama schools participated and nearly 28,000 students applied to colleges nationwide."
The following colleges and universities have officially waived their application fees to institutions at no costs participating in the ALCAC 2024, to submit applications to their institutions at no cost:
- Alabama A&M University - Alabama
- Alabama Aviation College - Alabama
- Alabama State University - Alabama
- Allen University - South Carolina
- Athens State University - Alabama
- Auburn University - Alabama
- Auburn University at Montgomery - Alaboma
- Belmont Abbey College - North Carolina
- Brenau University - Georgia
- Faulkner University - Alabama
- Florida Southern College - Florida
- Fort Valley State University - Georgia
- Georgia Gwinnett College - Georgia
- Georgia Southwestern State University - Georgia
- Huntingdon College - Alabama
- Jacksonville State University - Alabama
- Lincoln Tech - Tennessee
- Lipscomb University - Tennessee
- Maryville College - Tennessee
- Mercer University — Georgia
- Miles College - Alabama
- Mississippi College - Mississippi
- Mississippi University for Women - Mississippi
- Samford University - Alabama
- South Carolina State University - South Carolina
- South University - Alabama
- Spring Hill College - Alabama
- Stillman College - Alabama
- Talladega College - Alabama
- Troy University - Alabama
- Tuskegee University - Alabama
- Union University - Tennessee
- University or Alabama - Alabama
- University of Alabama at Birmingham - Alabama
- University of Alabama in Huntsville - Alabama
- University of Mobile - Alabama
- University of Montevallo - Alabama
- University of New Orleans - Louisiana
- University of North Alabama - Alabama
- University of South Alabama - Alabama
- University or West Alabama - Alabama
- University of West Florida - Florida
- Alabama Community College System - Alabama
- Bevill State Community College - Alabama
- Bishop State Community College - Alabama
- Calhoun Community College - Alabama
- Central Alabama Community College - Alabama
- Coastal Alabama Community College - Alabama
- Drake State Community & Technical College - Alabama
- Enterprise State Community College - Alabama
- Jefferson State Community College - Alabama
- Lawson State Community College - Alabama
- Lurleen H. Wallace community College - Alabama
- Northeast Alabama Community College - Alabama
- Northwest Alabama Community College - Alabama
- Reid State Technical College - Alabama
- Snead State Community College - Alabama
- Southern Union State Community College - Alabama
- Trenholm State Community College - Alabama
- Wallace Community College-Dothan - Alabama
- Wallace State Community College-Selma - Alabama
Alabama College Application Week was started more than ten years ago to increase the overall number of students in our state applying to, and ultimately enrolling in, postsecondary education.
See the list of required application codes and information for each participating college to ensure submitted applications from Alabama students are FREE for Alabama College Application Week: Alabama College Application Campaign Application Codes.
Students and parents can also get tips on college scholarships and much more at the Alabama Possible-Cash for College website, found here.