Alabama ticked up to number 14 in the APR Top 25 after delivering the first ever shutdown of Missouri since 2019. The Tigers spent most of the Tide's Homecoming game without its starting quarterback and the backup threw three interceptions as The Tide beat Mizzou thirty four to nothing. Assistant coach Kane Wommack’s defense looked productive after letting leads slip away. Head coach Kalen DeBoer says that first interception by Malachi Moore flipped the script.

“There's some, there's some good vibes when it comes to taking the football away defensively, you know, they're, they're hunting it, they're anticipating a little bit, you know, so, so little bit more of attacking mindset, but not, not so much on their heels,” said DeBoer.

The Tide has a bye-week to prepare for a trip to Death Valley where it will face LSU. The Tiger had a tough weekend against Texas A & M, losing thirty eight to twenty three. As this story was posted, sports analysts thought that loss will vault the Aggies into the top ten of the AP Top 25, while there's speculation that The Tide's win over Missouri may move Alabama up a notch to number fourteen. Head coach Kalen DeBoer admits the game had a slow start.

“You know, didn't get a lot of points right away, but kept applying pressure in different ways once we got the field position flipped, especially, I think after the interception. You know, the momentum swing. And so, you know, some good team football. There three takeaways, as I see it, and none, as far as giving up,” he said.

The Tide still has to face Oklahoma, Mercer, and Auburn after LSU to restore its chance for a playoff slot. Only one of Alabama’s future opponents is ranked, representing a chance to fight its way back into the twelve teams to make the playoffs.

