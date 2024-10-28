Digital Media Center
DeBoer: Lots to do during bye-week before LSU

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
Associated Press
Published October 28, 2024 at 5:46 AM CDT
Missouri cornerback Marcus Clarke (8) defends against a pass to Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/AP
/
FR171624 AP
Missouri cornerback Marcus Clarke (8) defends against a pass to Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama ticked up to number 14 in the APR Top 25 after delivering the first ever shutdown of Missouri since 2019. The Tigers spent most of the Tide's Homecoming game without its starting quarterback and the backup threw three interceptions as The Tide beat Mizzou thirty four to nothing. Assistant coach Kane Wommack’s defense looked productive after letting leads slip away. Head coach Kalen DeBoer says that first interception by Malachi Moore flipped the script.

“There's some, there's some good vibes when it comes to taking the football away defensively, you know, they're, they're hunting it, they're anticipating a little bit, you know, so, so little bit more of attacking mindset, but not, not so much on their heels,” said DeBoer.

The Tide has a bye-week to prepare for a trip to Death Valley where it will face LSU. The Tiger had a tough weekend against Texas A & M, losing thirty eight to twenty three. As this story was posted, sports analysts thought that loss will vault the Aggies into the top ten of the AP Top 25, while there’s speculation that The Tide’s win over Missouri may move Alabama up a notch to number fourteen. Mizzou lost its starting quarterback early and his backup threw three interceptions. Head coach Kalen DeBoer admits the game had a slow start.

“You know, didn't get a lot of points right away, but kept applying pressure in different ways once we got the field position flipped, especially, I think after the interception. You know, the momentum swing. And so, you know, some good team football. There three takeaways, as I see it, and none, as far as giving up,” he said.

The Tide still has to face Oklahoma, Mercer, and Auburn after LSU to restore its chance for a playoff slot. Only one of Alabama’s future opponents is ranked, representing a chance to fight its way back into the twelve teams to make the playoffs.
Kalen DeBoerUniversity of MissouriLSU TigersOklahomaAuburn
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
