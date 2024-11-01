Alabama deploys additional 125 soldiers to Southern Border

Alabama is deploying an additional 125 soldiers to the Southern Border. The troops are out of the 152nd Military Police Company headquartered in Hartselle.

Governor Kay Ivey's office announced their mission duration is approximately 400 days. Governor Ivey has overseen the deployment of over 500 Alabama National Guard soldiers and equipment to the border.

Alabama currently has 269 soldiers from the Mobile-headquartered 226th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and the 158th Surface Maintenance Company headquartered in Tallassee at the Southern Border. These two companies will begin the process of returning from the mission in phases.

“Over the last four years, securing the Southern Border has not been a priority for the Biden-Harris Administration, creating devastating consequences for every state," said Governor Ivey in a press release.

"Let me assure you Alabama will continue doing all we can to support the mission of securing our Border. These 125 Alabama soldiers will support Customs and Border Protection operations, and I thank them, as well as their families, for their tremendous service to our country.”

The deployment of soldier comes on the heels of former President Donald Trump criticized Vice President Kamala Harris' record on illegal immigration, claiming crimes committed by migrants have worsened.

"What Kamala Harris has done on our border is cruel, it's vile, and it's absolutely heartless. Her abolition of our border should disqualify her from ever running," Trump said.

Federal statistics show there have been a record eight million apprehensions of migrants along the southern border during the Biden-Harris administration, reports CBS News.

However, the news outlet also reports that since President Joe Biden issued an executive order this summer to tighten asylum laws, the number of migrants crossing illegally has plummeted to its lowest levels during his term.