Results from Alabama’s congressional district races in the 2024 November Election

As the United States awaits a winner in the presidential race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, polls have closed in Alabama.

All seven of the Yellowhammer State's congressional districts are up for election this year. Three district races were decided during the primary, and the winners of those races are unopposed on the Nov. 5 ballot, but four districts have challengers. That's District 1, District 2, District 6 and District 7. Districts 3, 4 and 5 ran unposed in the general election.

U.S. representatives serve two-year terms. Here are the latest election results for Alabama's congressional districts, declared by The Associated Press:

Alabama's 1st Congressional District

Republican Rep. Barry Moore won election to a U.S. House seat representing Alabama on Tuesday. Moore defeated Democratic nominee Tom Holmes to win the election to Alabama's 1st Congressional District. Moore is currently a sitting Alabama congressman who represents the 2nd Congressional District. Moore was drawn out of that district when a federal court overhauled Alabama's congressional lines. Moore opted to run for the 1st District. He upset incumbent Jerry Carl to win the Republican nomination. The 1st District stretches across south Alabama. The Associated Press declared Moore the winner at 10:34 p.m. EST.

Alabama's 2nd Congressional District

Democrat Shomari Figures won election to a U.S. House seat representing Alabama. Republican Rep. Barry Moore, who currently represents the district, is running in the neighboring 1st District after a federal court ordered Alabama to draw a new congressional district that ensured Black residents’ voting power. That decision also brought more voters who previously supported Democrat Joe Biden into the 2nd District, making it a top target for his party. Figures, a native of Mobile, previously worked for the Obama administration.

Alabama's 3rd Congressional District

Republican Rep. Mike Rogers won election to a U.S. House seat representing Alabama on Tuesday. Rogers was reelected in Alabama’s 3rd Congressional District. He ran unopposed in the general election. Rogers was first elected in 2002 to represent the east Alabama district. He currently serves as chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.

Alabama's 4th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Robert Aderholt won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Alabama on Tuesday. Aderholt, who was first elected to Congress in 1996, was unopposed in the general election race for Alabama’s 4th Congressional District. He currently serves on the House Committee on Appropriations where he chairs the subcommittee on labor, health and human services, education, and related agencies. Aderholt was one of 147 Republicans who opposed certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory in 2020.

Alabama's 5th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Dale Strong won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Alabama on Tuesday. Strong ran unopposed in the general election. He was first elected in 2022. The 5th District stretches across northern Alabama and includes the city of Huntsville, the state’s most populous city.

Alabama's 6th Congressional District:

Republican Rep. Gary Palmer won election to a U.S. House seat representing Alabama on Tuesday. Palmer was reelected to Alabama’s 6th Congressional District. He defeated Democratic nominee Elizabeth Anderson. Palmer was first elected in 2014. He serves as chairman of the House Republican Policy Committee, an advisory committee to House Republicans. Anderson had challenged Palmer’s record on reproductive rights and other issues. The 6th District includes suburban areas outside Birmingham. The Associated Press declared Palmer the winner at 10:39 p.m. EST.

Alabama's 7th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Terri Sewell won election to a U.S. House seat representing Alabama on Tuesday. Sewell was reelected to Alabama’s 7th Congressional District. She defeated Republican Robin Litaker. Sewell was first elected in 2010. During her time in Congress, Sewell has advocated for legislation to update and strengthen the Voting Rights Act. She was the first Black woman elected to Congress from Alabama. The 7th District includes the cities of Birmingham and Selma and rural counties in western Alabama. The Associated Press declared Sewell the winner at 10:24 p.m. EST.

