Applications now open for Gov. Kay Ivey's summer internship program

Gov. Kay Ivey is opening the application period for the Governor’s Office Summer Internship Program.

The nine-week program offers college students an opportunity to gain firsthand experience in state government, while working alongside professionals in the executive branch.

Gov. Ivey is encouraging all college students who are potentially interested in obtaining experience in the governmental sector to apply for the program.

“I am looking forward to welcoming a new class of bright and talented students to join us in Montgomery this summer. Our interns are an integral part of the Governor’s Office, working closely with my team to address important issues that affect the people of our state,” said Gov. Ivey in a press release.

“This program is an excellent opportunity for our young people to gain a deeper understanding of how our government works and make a meaningful impact on Alabama.”

Eligible applicants must be current college students with a strong interest in public service and government.

Selected interns will work directly with staff, participate in special projects and have the chance to engage with key issues impacting Alabama.

The internship will run from May 26 through July 25 and the deadline to apply is March 21 by the end of the business day.

For more information about the program and how to apply, please visit Gov. Ivey's website here.