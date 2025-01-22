UA Cheer Team wins seventh national title, first co-ed title since 2015

The University of Alabama (UA) cheer team is bringing home a national title for the seventh time. According to RollTide.com, the squad's "performance in the final round of the Cheer Division IA Co-Ed Championship cemented its status" for the award.

The three-day competition took place at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports. Teams from across the country were judged based on stunting, tumbling skills, crowd-leading abilities and overall performance.

Alabama posted a 94.8 raw score in the event’s final round. This, compared to South Florida and the Bulls’ final tally of 94.6. The news outlet reports the national championship stands as UA's seventh in program history, and its first co-ed title since 2015.

“For the co-ed team, this makes their fourth title, so it’s been 10 years since this team has won it,” said Jennifer Thrasher, the UA Director of Spirit Programs, to RollTide.com. “We’ve come so close, but this competition is tough. It’s gratifying to see these athletes work so hard to represent their university in a positive way and then have the reward of winning a championship!”

The news outlet recaps the win, explaining: In the All Girl Division IA competition, Alabama added a runner-up standing following a score of 90.9. Including Sunday’s second place finish, the Tide have closed no worse than third in the All Girl competition in each of its past five championship appearances.

The Tide spirit squads also advanced to the championship rounds in the Division IA Mascot, Game Day Dance, and Jazz portions of the 2025 UCA/UDA College Cheerleading & Dance Team National Championship.

Alabama’s 89.8 in the final round of the Division IA Mascot garnered a fifth-place finish, while the Tide’s 91.9 in the Division IA Jazz event was good for sixth.

Alabama added a seventh place standing in the Division IA Game Day Dance competition with a team score of 92.1.