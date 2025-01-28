Digital Media Center
StoryCorps is in Selma through February 7. Help preserve your stories and community history. Learn more here: StoryCorps Selma. Enter for Montgomery Symphony Tickets Here.

Free radon test kits offered to Alabama households in effort to reduce exposure

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published January 28, 2025 at 4:00 PM CST
Pixabay

In an effort to cut down on one of the leading causes of lung cancer in the country, an Alabama agency is taking action.

Radon gas is the leading cause of the disease among non-smokers, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). To help reduce this, the state agency is offering one free radon test kit per Alabama household to help promote testing and mitigation.

Radon gas is emitted by decaying Uranium found in trace amounts in soil and groundwater. The gas cannot be seen or smelled. ADPH advises radon is harmlessly dispersed in outdoor air, but it can increase the risk of lung cancer when it is trapped in buildings.

Health experts say anyone can get lung cancer from breathing in high levels of radon over time. Symptoms of dangerous radon exposure include persistent coughing, shortness of breath and chest pain.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, 1 in 15 homes has a radon problem. In Alabama, 15 counties have been identified as having the highest potential for elevated radon levels: Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Colbert, Coosa, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Shelby and Talladega.

ADPH advises that the only way to tell if a home has a radon problem is to check with a radon testing kit. Alabama households can order one free radon test kit online via ADPH while supplies last. Recipients are only responsible for paying a return shipping fee.

For more information about the ADPH and radon testing, contact Nick Swindall at John.Swindall@adph.state.al.us and visit the Office of Radiation Control's radon website.
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
