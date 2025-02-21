Alabama hosts Kentucky tomorrow in Tuscaloosa after back to back losses to Auburn and Missouri. The Crimson Tide is playing it’s final regular season games before the start of March Madness. Mizzou coach Dennis Gates headed off students who might have charged onto the court in celebration after the Tigers upset Alabama on Wednesday. Tide head coach Nate Oats says Mizzou earned that win…

“And Missouri deserves a lot credit for it. So they had a good team. I mean, they're, they've been winning a lot of big games,” her said. “They're shoot 17 and one, I believe, at home. Now, you know, crowd was into it.”

Life ranked at number four may be over for Alabama’s mens basketball. Mark Mitchell scores career-high thirty one points to help number fifteen Missouri beat the Crimson Tide one hundred and ten to ninety eight. Missouri coach Dennis Gates headed off a court-storming celebration by taking the public address microphone and imploring the crowd to stay back. Mark Sears scored a season-best thirty five points for Alabama, but it wasn’t enough. Coach Oats says Mizzou did a good job and the Tide didn’t.

“You know, we gave them 21 points off turnovers, their top five in the country and steel percentage, and gave him 12 steals. They scored off them. We didn't do a great job prepping our guys for their pressure, and they do a good job,” he said.

Kentucky’s Otega Oweh scored twenty points and number seventeen Kentucky took advantage of its size to start the second half to pull away for an eighty two to sixty win over Vanderbilt. The Wildcats led 41-40 at the half, but focused on going inside for their first three baskets of the second half and forced the Commodores to take a timeout three minutes in. After playing Kentucky at home, Alabama hosts Mississippi State next Tuesday.