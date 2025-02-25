Free App Week waves fees for prospective college students in Alabama and the Southeast

Alabama students of all ages are getting a little bit of financial help in taking the next steps in their futures when it comes to higher education.

Thousands of Alabama seniors, and other participants, will be applying to colleges and universities nationwide during Alabama College Application Week (happening now through Feb. 28), where application fees are being waved. Some colleges and universities also refer to this time as "Free App Week."

A key goal of the event is to increase the number of young people, especially first-generation and low-income students, pursuing college degrees.

Colleges and universities participating in the campaign have officially waived application fees to institutions at no costs. The full list of coupon codes can be found by clicking here.

This is an extension of the event that was held in October 2024 for thousands of high school seniors.

“During our college application campaign held in October, we had over 26,000 seniors across the state apply to colleges and universities. Due to the success of this campaign, colleges and universities have agreed to host another event for students,” said Alabama College Application Campaign (ALCAC) Coordinator, Dr. Monica P. Mack, in a press release.

“Students that did not apply to a college or university during the initial campaign are encouraged to participate in this event.”

Alabama College Application Week was started more than ten years ago to increase the overall number of students in our state applying to, and ultimately enrolling in, postsecondary education.

See the list of required application codes and information for each participating college to ensure submitted applications from Alabama students are FREE for Alabama College Application Week: Alabama College Application Campaign Application Codes.

Here is the full list of colleges and universities participating in the event:



Alabama A&M University - Alabama

Alabama State University – Alabama

Allen University - South Carolina

Auburn University at Montgomery – Alabama

Brenau University – Georgia

Florida Southern College - Florida

Fort Valley State University - Georgia

Georgia Gwinnett College – Georgia

Georgia Southwestern State University - Georgia

Huntingdon College - Alabama

Jacksonville State University - Alabama

Lincoln Tech – Tennessee

Lipscomb University - Tennessee

Maryville College – Tennessee

Mercer University – Georgia

Miles College - Alabama

Mississippi College – Mississippi

Mississippi University for Women – Mississippi

South Carolina State University – South Carolina

Spring Hill College – Alabama

Stillman College – Alabama

Talladega College - Alabama

Troy University – Alabama

Tuskegee University – Alabama

Union University - Tennessee

University of Alabama – Alabama

University of Alabama Birmingham - Alabama

University of Alabama in Huntsville – Alabama

▪ University of Mobile - Alabama

University of Montevallo – Alabama

University of North Alabama - Alabama

University of South Alabama – Alabama

University of West Alabama – Alabama

University of West Florida - Florida

Alabama Community College System – Alabama

Bevill State Community College - Alabama

Bishop State Community College – Alabama

Calhoun Community College – Alabama

Central Alabama Community College - Alabama

Coastal Alabama Community College – Alabama

Drake State Community and Technical College - Alabama

Gadsden State Community College – Alabama

Lawson State Community College – Alabama

Lurleen B. Wallace Community College - Alabama

Northeast Alabama Community College – Alabama

Northwest Alabama Community College – Alabama

Reid State Technical College - Alabama

Shelton State Community College – Alabama

Wallace Community College-Dothan – Alabama

Students and parents can also get tips on college scholarships and much more at the Alabama Possible-Cash for College website, which can be found here.