Free App Week waves fees for prospective college students in Alabama and the Southeast
Alabama students of all ages are getting a little bit of financial help in taking the next steps in their futures when it comes to higher education.
Thousands of Alabama seniors, and other participants, will be applying to colleges and universities nationwide during Alabama College Application Week (happening now through Feb. 28), where application fees are being waved. Some colleges and universities also refer to this time as "Free App Week."
A key goal of the event is to increase the number of young people, especially first-generation and low-income students, pursuing college degrees.
Colleges and universities participating in the campaign have officially waived application fees to institutions at no costs. The full list of coupon codes can be found by clicking here.
This is an extension of the event that was held in October 2024 for thousands of high school seniors.
“During our college application campaign held in October, we had over 26,000 seniors across the state apply to colleges and universities. Due to the success of this campaign, colleges and universities have agreed to host another event for students,” said Alabama College Application Campaign (ALCAC) Coordinator, Dr. Monica P. Mack, in a press release.
“Students that did not apply to a college or university during the initial campaign are encouraged to participate in this event.”
Alabama College Application Week was started more than ten years ago to increase the overall number of students in our state applying to, and ultimately enrolling in, postsecondary education.
See the list of required application codes and information for each participating college to ensure submitted applications from Alabama students are FREE for Alabama College Application Week: Alabama College Application Campaign Application Codes.
Here is the full list of colleges and universities participating in the event:
- Alabama A&M University - Alabama
- Alabama State University – Alabama
- Allen University - South Carolina
- Auburn University at Montgomery – Alabama
- Brenau University – Georgia
- Florida Southern College - Florida
- Fort Valley State University - Georgia
- Georgia Gwinnett College – Georgia
- Georgia Southwestern State University - Georgia
- Huntingdon College - Alabama
- Jacksonville State University - Alabama
- Lincoln Tech – Tennessee
- Lipscomb University - Tennessee
- Maryville College – Tennessee
- Mercer University – Georgia
- Miles College - Alabama
- Mississippi College – Mississippi
- Mississippi University for Women – Mississippi
- South Carolina State University – South Carolina
- Spring Hill College – Alabama
- Stillman College – Alabama
- Talladega College - Alabama
- Troy University – Alabama
- Tuskegee University – Alabama
- Union University - Tennessee
- University of Alabama – Alabama
- University of Alabama Birmingham - Alabama
- University of Alabama in Huntsville – Alabama
- ▪ University of Mobile - Alabama
- University of Montevallo – Alabama
- University of North Alabama - Alabama
- University of South Alabama – Alabama
- University of West Alabama – Alabama
- University of West Florida - Florida
- Alabama Community College System – Alabama
- Bevill State Community College - Alabama
- Bishop State Community College – Alabama
- Calhoun Community College – Alabama
- Central Alabama Community College - Alabama
- Coastal Alabama Community College – Alabama
- Drake State Community and Technical College - Alabama
- Gadsden State Community College – Alabama
- Lawson State Community College – Alabama
- Lurleen B. Wallace Community College - Alabama
- Northeast Alabama Community College – Alabama
- Northwest Alabama Community College – Alabama
- Reid State Technical College - Alabama
- Shelton State Community College – Alabama
- Wallace Community College-Dothan – Alabama
Students and parents can also get tips on college scholarships and much more at the Alabama Possible-Cash for College website, which can be found here.