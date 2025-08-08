Digital Media Center
Court: Alabama’s second minority majority U.S. House seat to remain until 2030

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
The Associated Press
Published August 8, 2025 at 5:39 PM CDT
APR news director Pat Duggins with U.S. House member Shomari Figures
APR
APR news director Pat Duggins with U.S. House member Shomari Figures

Federal judges ordered Alabama to continue using a court-selected congressional map for the rest of the decade, but they declined to put the state back under the pre-clearance requirement of the Voting Rights Act. The decision is to keep the U.S. House district 2 map in place until 2030. What happens after that appears unclear. The APR news team spent eight months investigating issues surrounding the new U.S. House seat along the state’s “black belt.” Congressman Shomari Figures was interviewed about the new district on “APR Notebook.”

Two parts of APR's series "...a U.S. House Seat, if you can keep it," are nominated for a national "Salute to Excellence" award from the National Association of Black Journalists. The APR news team is being recognized alongside NPR, ABC, The Washington Post, The New York Times, and MSNBC.

The order secures the current map, which created a second district where Black voters are the majority or close to it, for the next several elections. But the order leaves open what the districts will look like after 2030, when the Republican-controlled Alabama Legislature can again draw a map free from court oversight. The three-judge panel ordered the secretary of state to continue using the current congressional map, which was selected by the court last year, “until Alabama enacts a new congressional districting plan based on 2030 Census data” and said they will retain jurisdiction over the case until then. Lawmakers have said they did not intend to redraw Alabama’s congressional map before the 2030 Census.

The judges rejected a request from plaintiffs to “bail in” Alabama under the pre-clearance requirement of the Voting Rights Act and submit the next-state-drawn congressional map for review before it is used. The judges wrote that they “discern no compelling reason to tread into such intrusive waters.”

“And we will not, in an unrestrained attempt to resolve any hypothetical issue that may arise far down the road, assign to our Court the exceedingly intrusive task of supervising Alabama’s congressional elections for the next fifteen years,” the judges wrote.

The Alabama attorney general’s office and the U.S. Department of Justice had both opposed the request.

“We are pleased the Court accepted our arguments and rejected the plaintiffs’ far-reaching request,” a spokesman for Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office wrote in a statement.

Deuel Ross, an attorney with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, had argued during a July hearing that pre-clearance was needed to ensure the state doesn’t “backslide.”

Ross said Friday that even though the court rejected pre-clearance, his clients are pleased the court ordered Alabama to continue using the special master map through 2030.

“This independently-drawn map respects Alabama’s many communities of interest, including the Black Belt, and ensures that Black voters will have a fair opportunity to elect congressional candidates of their choice for the rest of the decade,” Ross said.

“This is a hard-fought win for our clients, for all Alabamians, and for democracy itself,” Ross said.

The Voting Rights Act for decades required states with a history of discrimination — including Alabama — to get federal approval before changing the way they hold elections. But the requirement of pre-clearance effectively went away in 2013 when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the provision determining which states are covered was outdated and unconstitutional.

 
Tags
News gerrymanderingVoting Rights Act of 1965U.S. House of RepresentativesShomari FiguresTerri Sewell
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
The Associated Press
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
