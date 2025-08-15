Digital Media Center
Next week’s Alabama execution to remain on hold

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
Associated Press
Published August 15, 2025 at 1:53 PM CDT
FILE In this undated image provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections, shows David Lee Roberts, who was convicted of capital murder for the 1992 shooting death of Annetra Jones. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP, File)
AP
/
Alabama Department of Corrections
FILE In this undated image provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections, shows David Lee Roberts, who was convicted of capital murder for the 1992 shooting death of Annetra Jones. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP, File)

The scheduled execution of an Alabama Death Row inmate will not go forward next week as the state waits for the completion of a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation. A judge last month stayed the August, 21st execution of David Lee Roberts until a mental evaluation could be conducted to see if Roberts is competent to be executed. The Alabama Department of Corrections said Friday that the report will not be completed by the scheduled August, 21st execution date.

“As a result, the Department anticipates that the execution scheduled for August 21 will not occur on that date. Accordingly, the Department has halted all preparations for Mr. Roberts’ currently scheduled execution,” prison system officials wrote in a press release.

Roberts, 59, was scheduled to be put to death next week by nitrogen gas, a method Alabama began using last year. He was convicted of killing Annetra Jones in 1992. Attorneys representing Roberts argued that his death sentence should be suspended due to severe mental illness. Roberts has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, hears voices and is delusional, they wrote in a court filing. He also recently attempted to burn tattoos off his arm and leg because he believed they “are trying to control his thoughts,” his lawyers wrote.

In 1992, Roberts was a houseguest at Jones’ boyfriend’s home in Marion County. Prosecutors said that on the afternoon of April 22, he came to the home, packed his belongings, stole money and shot Jones three times in the head with a .22 caliber rifle while she slept on the couch. He then set the house on fire after dousing Jones’ body and the floor with a flammable liquid, prosecutors said.

Jurors convicted Roberts of capital murder and voted 7-5 to recommend that he receive life in prison without parole. A judge overrode that and sentenced him to death. Alabama no longer allows judges to override jury sentences in capital cases.
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
