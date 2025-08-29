Digital Media Center
Alabama fans watch and wait on FSU game

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
The Associated Press
Published August 29, 2025 at 5:31 AM CDT
FILE - Alabama offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts (77) blocks against linebacker Cayden Jones (30) during Alabama's A-Day NCAA college football practice and autograph session, April 12, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, file)
Vasha Hunt/AP
/
FR171624 AP
FILE - Alabama offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts (77) blocks against linebacker Cayden Jones (30) during Alabama's A-Day NCAA college football practice and autograph session, April 12, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, file)

Number eight ranked Alabama might be without starting guard Jaeden Roberts for its season opener at Florida State on Saturday. The latest from head coach Kalen DeBoer is that Roberts is still in a concussion protocol. Roberts, a fifth-year senior who has started 21 games over the past two seasons, missed the last two weeks of practice.

“(Jaeden)’s in question with what he’s going through with the protocol,” coach DeBoer said Monday. “He’s progressing, so we’ll kind of see here.”

If Roberts can't play, Alabama would turn to senior Geno VanDeMark. VanDeMark played in all 13 games last season for the Crimson Tide, including one start. He has appeared in 31 career games, with nine starts.

“We threw him out there for a couple series a game last year,” DeBoer said. “And he did a great job. We’ve referred to him as a Swiss army knife guy so he’s really valuable to us. So you feel like you don’t skip a beat, and he was competing for (a starting spot) in the first place.”

During SEC Media days, DeBoer indicated he was laser focused on the FSU game in Tallahassee. The season opener against the Seminoles followed what might be called an uncharacteristic four loss year for the Tide, where

Alabama came up short against Tennessee, Oklahoma, and underdog Vanderbilt, before losing to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

VanDeMark and Texas A&M transfer Kam Dewberry had been vying for the starting guard spot opposite Roberts. The only other injury of note for the Tide: running back Jam Miller will miss several weeks with a dislocated collarbone sustained in the team's second scrimmage of training camp. He is expected to return for the team's Southeastern Conference opener against Georgia in late September.

Alabama's offensive line — four of five projected starters have at least 20 games of experience — is expected to be a strength this season even though the unit was part of an offense that finished 47th nationally in rushing yards in 2024, 61st in sacks allowed and 90th in tackles for loss allowed.

“Feel like they’re in a good spot,” offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said. “A lot of starts with the guys on the field."
Kalen DeBoerCrimson Tide footballThe University of AlabamaFSU Seminoles college football
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
The Associated Press
