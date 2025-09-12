After the Tide and Badgers game, how about a little reading?

The Crimson Tide, still smarting from their loss to Florida State, continue their redemption tour. A year ago, they beat Wisconsin 42-10 in Madison for the Badgers' most lopsided since 2008. Wisconsin lost its starting quarterback on the first series of that game and now heads to Tuscaloosa with status of Billy Edwards Jr. up in air. The Associated Press predicts Alabama will win by fifteen points. Once the game is over, book fans will get a break no matter who wins.

The University of Alabama Press is teaming up with The University of Wisconsin Press for what’s called the “Margin of Victory Sale” At the end of the Tide/Badgers game, both booksellers will subtract the winning score from the loser. The resulting number will be the percentage discount book buyers will get from both publishing companies. For example, a final score of 42-10, would result in a 32% percent discount until 9/17. Both booksellers say they will accept the discount code ROLLBADGE for the reduced price.

With scheduling in college football scrutinized like never before, it's hard to not notice the handful of games where Power Four teams play Group of Five opponents on the road. Among Associated Press Top 25 teams this week, No. 13 Oklahoma is at Temple, No. 14 Iowa State visits Arkansas State and No. 20 Utah plays at Wyoming. Among the unranked, SMU travels to FBS newcomer Missouri State and Duke is at Tulane. Earlier this season, Mississippi State won at Southern Miss.

With the SEC next season joining the Big Ten and Big 12 in playing nine conference games , and the ACC probably following suit before long, there should be fewer P4 road games against G5 teams in coming years. There are 20 this season.

Athletic directors are now crafting future nonconference schedules with an eye toward creating the best path to the College Football Playoff, where strength of schedule now matters more. The common template is for P4 teams to play a home or away game against a P4 opponent, one G5 team at home and one Football Championship Subdivision opponent at home.

Power Four teams are 38-0 against the FCS this season but just 4-4 in road games against the Group of Five. Taking losses were Stanford (Hawaii), Northwestern (Tulane), UCLA (UNL. V) and West Virginia (Ohio). P4 teams hitting the road to play G5 teams should proceed with caution.