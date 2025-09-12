Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR's Fall Pledge Drive is taking place September 10-19! Make a donation to show your support for the station by clicking here.

After the Tide and Badgers game, how about a little reading?

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
The Associated Press
Published September 12, 2025 at 9:21 AM CDT
University of Alabama Press

The Crimson Tide, still smarting from their loss to Florida State, continue their redemption tour. A year ago, they beat Wisconsin 42-10 in Madison for the Badgers' most lopsided since 2008. Wisconsin lost its starting quarterback on the first series of that game and now heads to Tuscaloosa with status of Billy Edwards Jr. up in air. The Associated Press predicts Alabama will win by fifteen points. Once the game is over, book fans will get a break no matter who wins.

The University of Alabama Press is teaming up with The University of Wisconsin Press for what’s called the “Margin of Victory Sale” At the end of the Tide/Badgers game, both booksellers will subtract the winning score from the loser. The resulting number will be the percentage discount book buyers will get from both publishing companies. For example, a final score of 42-10, would result in a 32% percent discount until 9/17. Both booksellers say they will accept the discount code ROLLBADGE for the reduced price.

With scheduling in college football scrutinized like never before, it's hard to not notice the handful of games where Power Four teams play Group of Five opponents on the road. Among Associated Press Top 25 teams this week, No. 13 Oklahoma is at Temple, No. 14 Iowa State visits Arkansas State and No. 20 Utah plays at Wyoming. Among the unranked, SMU travels to FBS newcomer Missouri State and Duke is at Tulane. Earlier this season, Mississippi State won at Southern Miss.

With the SEC next season joining the Big Ten and Big 12 in playing nine conference games, and the ACC probably following suit before long, there should be fewer P4 road games against G5 teams in coming years. There are 20 this season.

Athletic directors are now crafting future nonconference schedules with an eye toward creating the best path to the College Football Playoff, where strength of schedule now matters more. The common template is for P4 teams to play a home or away game against a P4 opponent, one G5 team at home and one Football Championship Subdivision opponent at home.

Power Four teams are 38-0 against the FCS this season but just 4-4 in road games against the Group of Five. Taking losses were Stanford (Hawaii), Northwestern (Tulane), UCLA (UNL. V) and West Virginia (Ohio). P4 teams hitting the road to play G5 teams should proceed with caution.
Tags
News Wisconsin BadgersCrimson Tide footballAlabama Crimson TideThe University of AlabamaThe University of Alabama PressAPR Notebook
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content
  • Commentary
    APR Notebook: Alabama Barbecue, Beyond the White Sauce
    Pat Duggins
    Everybody, it seems, has a favorite story about barbecue. Here's mine. Mrs. Duggins and I took a road trip to Memphis. We were going to see Bonnie Raitt in concert. Now, when it comes to barbecue, Memphis has Elwood’s Shack, Corky’s, Fat Larry's and they all have their fans. But with apologies to all, this story is about Charlie Vergos Rendezvous. And, Robert Moss has me beat. He's author of the book "Barbecue, The History of an American institution." It's in a new and expanded edition from University of Alabama press. He joins me next on APR notebook.
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate