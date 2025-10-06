Digital Media Center
Alabama may step in following mass shooting in Montgomery

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
The Associated Press
Published October 6, 2025 at 3:21 PM CDT
Following a mass shooting that killed two people and wounded a dozen in downtown Montgomery, Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey said that the state will take a greater role in public safety efforts in the capital city. The deadly shooting unfolded Saturday at about 11:31 p.m. in a crowded section of downtown filled with bars, hotels and restaurants. The location is less than a mile from the Alabama Capitol and near sites that pay tribute to Rosa Parks and other key figures in the city’s history.

Montgomery Police Chief James Graboys said they believe one of the 14 victims was targeted and gunfire erupted in the crowded area. He said others then took out their own guns and started firing.

“As you can imagine, that could be a very chaotic situation,” Graboys said Sunday. Seven of the 14 victims are under the age of 20, the police chief said.

Ivey, a Republican, said she is exploring options in response to the shooting. As a start, she said Capitol troopers will extend their patrol areas to include other key downtown areas. The governor said she will also ask Alabama lawmakers to approve additional resources for state law enforcement downtown.

“Let me be clear: All available state assets are being discussed, and ALL options remain on the table," Ivey said in a written statement released Monday morning. “Montgomery is a special place filled with history, great potential and a strong community of people.”

Ivey said, “Alabamians lost their lives at the hands of thugs in downtown Montgomery this weekend.” The governor noted that the state previously created a multi-agency task force to address crime in downtown Montgomery.

“Unfortunately, you can’t fix stupid. It is clear that to have a safe Montgomery, it is going to take more than these steps,” Ivey said.

No arrests had been announced as of Monday morning. Graboys said police officers were nearby when the shooting occurred.
