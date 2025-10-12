Alabama moves up in the APR Top 25, along with Indiana.

Alabama moved up two spots to number six in the AP Top 25 poll. Missouri, which started 5-0, fell two spots to Number 16 after its three-point home loss to the Tide. Alabama was followed by Texas Tech, Oregon, Georgia and LSU. Oregon dropped five spots and has its lowest ranking in 20 polls since it was number eight in September 2024.

Indiana moved up to number three in the poll Sunday for its highest ranking in program history and Texas was among five teams entering the Top 25 after eight ranked teams, three of them previously unbeaten, lost over the weekend.

Ohio State and Miami remained the top two teams while the Hoosiers earned a four-spot promotion for their 10-point win at then-Number3 Oregon. Number4 Texas A&M and Number5 Mississippi traded places after the Aggies' 17-point home win over Florida and the Rebels' three-point home win over Washington State.

The Buckeyes strengthened their hold on number one with a solid road win against then-Number 17 Illinois and received 50 first-place votes, 10 more than last week. Miami, which was idle, earned 13 first-place votes and Indiana got the other three.

Indiana’s groundbreaking run under second-year coach Curt Cignetti has been one of the biggest stories in college football since last season. The Hoosiers went into the Oregon game 0-46 on the road against top-five teams and, before Sunday, had never been ranked higher than Number 4. Their three first-place votes are their most in a poll since they got the same number when they were ranked Number 6 on Nov. 5, 1945.

Oklahoma plunged eight spots to Number 14 with its first loss, 23-6 to Texas. The Longhorns were the preseason Number 1 team, but a season-opening loss at Ohio State and Week 6 loss at Florida dropped them out of the Top 25. In beating the rival Soooners, they held a top-10 opponent without a touchdown for the first time since 1979 and re-entered the poll at Number 21.